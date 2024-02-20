People shared the long held beliefs they were so sad to find out weren’t true – 27 absolute crackers

Life

Over on Reddit people have been sharing their longest and most deeply held beliefs that they were firmly convinced were correct … only to suffer the crushing disappointment when of finding out they weren’t true.

It all started after thekingofthegingers asked – you guessed it – this.

‘What’s something you believe for the longest time, then were really disappointed when you found out it wasn’t true?’

And we’ve read all the replies – we have! – so you don’t have to and these are our absolute favourites (until we find out they’re not true either).

And we begin with one that will be familiar to devotees of the peerless Shooting Stars …

1.

‘In France fire engines are called Les Dennis.’

countvanderhoff

2.

‘When I was younger, I thought everyone was just given houses and the older you were the nicer the house.

‘This made sense given the shit hole council houses I was use to and the decent large houses my grand parents had.

‘Started to lose traction in my teens as friends from nicer areas had decent houses.

‘I really was a simple minded child protected from the world. Still not sure if that was a good or a bad thing.’

CambodianJerk

3.

‘I genuinely thought the Uncle Ben guy was Nelson Mandela.’

RolloTomassi21

4.

‘On the TV news, I thought “reports of guerrillas attacking people with guns in the jungle” were actual “gorillas”.’

elmachow

5.

‘I thought time zones were gradual, so for example if you went a couple miles down the road you’d have to put your watch forward 10 minutes or so.’

FuckedupUnicorn

6.

‘I thought postmen weren’t allowed to deliver to themselves.’

gran_shagger

7.

‘As a kid I thought “TO LET” signs on buildings were actually toilet signs where the I had fallen off.’

Sir-Grumpalot

8.

‘News reports always talked about ‘tax payers’ so for some reason I thought that was a special group of people.

‘Basically you could choose whether to pay tax or not – if you did then you got discounts and special privileges. Like going to Alton Towers for free, or cheap ice cream.’

brc981

9.

‘A pony is not a baby horse.’

10tonterry

10.

‘Wanted to be a dustbin man because they only worked one day a week.’

pertangamcfeet

11.

‘For years I thought Evil Knievel’s real name was Harley Davidson, because that’s what’s written on his bike.’

AvengerHillman

12.

‘I thought dying was growing too big for your house and you’d have to live outside and die.’

cappsy04

13.

‘When I would pass barber shops and they had pics of celebs I use to think that the celeb visited the shop, like Brad Pitt would stop at this random barbershop.’

Cloud_dot

14.

‘When I was a kid I misunderstood the concept of layers of skin.

‘I genuinely believed if I cut myself in the same place seven times over my life I ran out of ability to repair that bit of skin.

‘God was I stupid.’

K-Motorbike-12