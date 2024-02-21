Health secretary Victoria Atkins’ weird food bank flex had people bellowing into next week

Politics

Over to health secretary Victoria Atkins, now, where she was talking with Sky News presenter Kay Burley about the number of food banks she has in her constituency.

Not necessarily a source of pride, you might have thought. Well, think again, suckers!

The Health Secretary, Victoria Atkins, thinks it’s a “privilege” to have lots of food banks in her constituency, instead of a sign of utter failure. ~AA pic.twitter.com/tSA9MGSMbP — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) February 21, 2024

Well, yes.

Victoria Atkins, we asked 100 people for a word they associate with a huge rise in the need for food banks and debt counsellors. You said “privilege”… pic.twitter.com/jGvBcTI7pQ — Lord Protector Will Wartsandall (@LewensWill) February 21, 2024

Did Victoria Atkins just say it’s a ‘privilege’ to have food banks in her constituency?? How the fuck can anybody be proud of that!?#kayburley #BBCBreakfast#ToriesOut594 — Ben (@Bennyjj81) February 21, 2024

Had to rewatch this a few times to believe what I heard said. Health Minister Victoria Atkins, saying what a privilege it is to have not just one but a number of these food banks in her constituency. How about embarrassed, shamed, there should be NONE. pic.twitter.com/QCVpChmKT3 — MrGeorgeSmiley1905 (@GeorgeSmileyOBE) February 21, 2024

“I have the privilege of some wonderful food banks in my constituency” In a country that has more food banks than it does McDonald’s restaurants, Tory MP Victoria Atkins feels “privileged” to have them#BBCBreakfast #KayBurley #LBC — David (@Zero_4) February 21, 2024

And no-one said it better than spoof former Tory MP, Sir Michael Take.

If it wasn’t for us Conservatives we wouldn’t have food banks.

Thanks to us, food banks are now more POPULAR than ever! Here Health Minister Victoria Atkins explains what a privilege it is to have not just one but a number of these food banks in her constituency.

Bravo Vicky! pic.twitter.com/CmZaynTuKn — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) February 21, 2024

Source @MichaelTakeMP @BestForBritain