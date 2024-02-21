Politics

Health secretary Victoria Atkins’ weird food bank flex had people bellowing into next week

John Plunkett. Updated February 21st, 2024

Over to health secretary Victoria Atkins, now, where she was talking with Sky News presenter Kay Burley about the number of food banks she has in her constituency.

Not necessarily a source of pride, you might have thought. Well, think again, suckers!

Well, yes.

And no-one said it better than spoof former Tory MP, Sir Michael Take.

Source @MichaelTakeMP @BestForBritain