The unexpected payoff to this group project chat is a proper jaw-dropper
You don’t need to have taken part in a group project at college or wherever else to appreciate this … but it might help.
It’s a particular exchange which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @okimstillhungry who said: ‘Getting PTSD from reading other people’s group project conversations.’
And this is why.
Getting PTSD from reading other people’s group project conversations pic.twitter.com/ziqiLMxm4R
— Hispanic Shaun King (@okimstillhungry) February 20, 2024
Just in case that’s tricky to read in full.
Unexpected plot twist!
“Okay thanks a lot”
Lmfaoooo
I always have & always will hate group projects- professors should also ask for conversation logs & see the WHOLE process
— twitch.tv/Alisha (@Alisha12287) February 20, 2024
never again pic.twitter.com/mze7xsV7pl
— buppey (@buppeey) February 20, 2024
cecelia holy fuck lmao
— Carys (@cariadiscarys) February 20, 2024
Group projects don’t work unless everyone in the group has the same goals for the class. If 3 people don’t care if they get a C and one does care, it’s just the worst
— ᑐylan (@dylanobu) February 20, 2024
THE TRAUMA IS REAL
— Ophelia Overdose (@miss_overdose) February 20, 2024
At least Cecelia tried
— Rat the Dog (@RatIsSoCute) February 20, 2024
Grad school group projects were always games of chicken and who is willing to risk a C on 50% of their grade
— Michael (@mynewspecial) February 20, 2024
Ahh I do NOT miss group projects from college.. they always end up like this..
— Michael Fowlie (@mwfowlie) February 20, 2024
Source @okimstillhungry Image Pexels Andrea Piacquadio