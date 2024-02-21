The unexpected payoff to this group project chat is a proper jaw-dropper

Life

You don’t need to have taken part in a group project at college or wherever else to appreciate this … but it might help.

It’s a particular exchange which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @okimstillhungry who said: ‘Getting PTSD from reading other people’s group project conversations.’

And this is why.

Getting PTSD from reading other people’s group project conversations pic.twitter.com/ziqiLMxm4R — Hispanic Shaun King (@okimstillhungry) February 20, 2024

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Unexpected plot twist!

“Okay thanks a lot” Lmfaoooo

I always have & always will hate group projects- professors should also ask for conversation logs & see the WHOLE process — twitch.tv/Alisha (@Alisha12287) February 20, 2024

cecelia holy fuck lmao — Carys (@cariadiscarys) February 20, 2024

Group projects don’t work unless everyone in the group has the same goals for the class. If 3 people don’t care if they get a C and one does care, it’s just the worst — ᑐylan (@dylanobu) February 20, 2024

THE TRAUMA IS REAL — Ophelia Overdose (@miss_overdose) February 20, 2024

At least Cecelia tried — Rat the Dog (@RatIsSoCute) February 20, 2024

Grad school group projects were always games of chicken and who is willing to risk a C on 50% of their grade — Michael (@mynewspecial) February 20, 2024

Ahh I do NOT miss group projects from college.. they always end up like this.. — Michael Fowlie (@mwfowlie) February 20, 2024

Source @okimstillhungry Image Pexels Andrea Piacquadio