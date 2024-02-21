Life

The unexpected payoff to this group project chat is a proper jaw-dropper

John Plunkett. Updated February 21st, 2024

You don’t need to have taken part in a group project at college or wherever else to appreciate this … but it might help.

It’s a particular exchange which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @okimstillhungry who said: ‘Getting PTSD from reading other people’s group project conversations.’

And this is why.

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Unexpected plot twist!

Source @okimstillhungry Image Pexels Andrea Piacquadio