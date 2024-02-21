Animals

It looks like this young gorilla is peed off with photographers

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 21st, 2024

It’s a tough life when you’re so cute and gorgeous that people can’t stop taking photographs – or so we’ve heard – and this young female gorilla has clearly had enough of life in front of the lens.

Could have done it anywhere else…
byu/Ainsley-Sorsby infunny

That’s a strong message, to be fair. We wonder what gets the smell of gorilla pee off shoes.

I’m no biologist. But I’m betting that was intentional.
imaginery-goose-2428

Hey bro you look pissed off, let me do the opposite of that.
Jugales

If he has dogs at home, they’re gonna be sniffing his shoes a lot.
BernieTheDachshund

I’m impressed, that aim got surgical precision! XD.
Crackalacking_Z

Substantial-walk333 went definitive

I’m a wildlife biologist, that was intentional.

Guess act of dominance?
Rairokun

Probably. When I was researching bats in Nicaragua, my peers who went out to study the howler monkeys nearby got pissed on and shit thrown at them.
Substantial-Walk333

We’ll leave the last word to Victor_Paul_

Rise of the planet of the apes!

Ahah Laugh GIFfrom Ahah GIFs

READ MORE

“I just got mooned by a gorilla”

Source Ainsley-Sorsby Image Screengrab