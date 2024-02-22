A French company has come up with kite-driven shipping and everybody made the same joke
With climate change so high on the global agenda, the search for sustainable methods of travel is a massive concern, and one which French company Airseas believes it has at least partly solved.
Giant kites could pull cargo ships across the ocean – and slash their carbon emissions https://t.co/AkxJPXlh5J
— CNN (@CNN) June 30, 2023
Airseas’ Seawing system involves a 1000m² kite, which they believe would reduce the ship’s greenhouse gas emissions and fuel needs by around twenty per cent.
If it works, it’s certainly a step in the right direction.
Despite the news breaking last summer, a lot of people have only recently discovered the oddly familiar invention.
1.
Like…like…something like this? https://t.co/uBaDaj5PkP pic.twitter.com/n4MrYaTfII
— @juliamacfarlaneABC on threads (@juliamacfarlane) February 20, 2024
2.
Here’s a concept drawing I just came up with https://t.co/OrF2es0lWz pic.twitter.com/JlH1RovubE
— Andy (@AndytheCHfan) February 20, 2024
3.
i’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life https://t.co/ed9JB76r9d pic.twitter.com/w7fiFbDHZ1
— Vincent Half Price (@muddaub) February 20, 2024
4.
We could also tie these kites—or “sails”, if you will—to large poles—or “masts” on the ships. By gum, it’s just crazy enough to work. https://t.co/7mRuYPwiq8
— (@odarodletnilc) February 20, 2024
5.
Yall just reinvented sailboats, huh? https://t.co/xlT9qa6X1i
— The Magnificent Maestro Morgan (@MaestroMorgan17) February 20, 2024
You get the picture.
Ten points to @CTTrekkie for this pun.
Can’t believe CNN didn’t consider this idea schooner https://t.co/3vOxuRsCvE
— The Pun-isher (@CTTrekkie) February 20, 2024
And finally …
Guys, if we don’t make fun of this we can get projects funded to make Treasure Planet spaceships. https://t.co/ueUqrY4nbo pic.twitter.com/3UFJZGqlG4
— Rachel Jones (@elaina_jay) February 20, 2024
