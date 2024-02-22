Social Media

A French company has come up with kite-driven shipping and everybody made the same joke

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 22nd, 2024

With climate change so high on the global agenda, the search for sustainable methods of travel is a massive concern, and one which French company Airseas believes it has at least partly solved.

Airseas’ Seawing system involves a 1000m² kite, which they believe would reduce the ship’s greenhouse gas emissions and fuel needs by around twenty per cent.

A ship with what looks like a kitesurfing sail attached

If it works, it’s certainly a step in the right direction.

Despite the news breaking last summer, a lot of people have only recently discovered the oddly familiar invention.

Source CNN Image Michelle_Raponi on Pixabay