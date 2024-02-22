Twitter

The sheer number of people confidently incorrectly answering this maths question is driving Twitter to distraction

John Plunkett. Updated February 22nd, 2024

Time to get your thinking caps on for this maths question which has been driving Twitter to distraction.

Not because it’s particularly tricky – it might take you a moment or two (it did us) – but because of the sheer number of people getting it confidently incorrect.

Just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again in full.

And you might like to pause for a moment while you work it out for yourself but who the hell are we to tell you what to do with your time?

Here’s just a flavour of the people who, er, didn’t quite get it (but were so sure they did), shared by @jasminericegirl who said: ‘The math is not mathing at all.’

And there’s more where that came from. Lots more. Over to @jasminericegirl again.

We’re with the great Mark Watson.

READ MORE

This mansplainer had no idea he was talking to a professional golfer and it just gets better and better

Source @jasminericegirl Image Pexels