13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

It’s that time of the week – Friday, basically – when we round up 13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral over the last seven days.

Omg just discovered that #BREATHTAKING is based on the memoirs of @doctor_oxford !!!! REMEMBER HER?? The loudest, fear-peddling, lockdown-loving, school-closing, jab-pushing, complaining, social-media-snitching, hyperbolic, paid-off, brow-dabbing, poor-me, “victimised,”… pic.twitter.com/FoXwe8MgBW

True. What would a frontline doctor during a pandemic, know about frontline health provision during a pandemic? Should have got Matt Le Tissier to write it.

(via)

“I wouldn’t date Taylor Swift” says @GBNEWS‘ Eamonn Holmes.

On the same lines, I refuse to buy that new Maserati.

And I’ve turned down the James Bond role, again.

And playing upfront for England in the next World Cup? Nah. Can’t be bothered. pic.twitter.com/QnFuSuqUxI

— John O’Connell (@jdpoc) February 20, 2024