13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week
It’s that time of the week – Friday, basically – when we round up 13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral over the last seven days.
1. Beverley Turner gets a health check
Omg just discovered that #BREATHTAKING is based on the memoirs of @doctor_oxford!!!!
REMEMBER HER??
The loudest, fear-peddling, lockdown-loving, school-closing, jab-pushing, complaining, social-media-snitching, hyperbolic, paid-off, brow-dabbing, poor-me, “victimised,”… pic.twitter.com/FoXwe8MgBW
— Bev Turner (@beverleyturner) February 19, 2024
True. What would a frontline doctor during a pandemic, know about frontline health provision during a pandemic? Should have got Matt Le Tissier to write it.
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) February 19, 2024
2. Taylor made
“I wouldn’t date Taylor Swift” says @GBNEWS‘ Eamonn Holmes.
On the same lines, I refuse to buy that new Maserati.
And I’ve turned down the James Bond role, again.
And playing upfront for England in the next World Cup? Nah. Can’t be bothered. pic.twitter.com/QnFuSuqUxI
— John O’Connell (@jdpoc) February 20, 2024
3. Elon Musk’s fan
4. Sums it up for some people
5. Sydney, Australia? No, Sydney Sweeney
6. “Self-own” really did it for me…
7. An open goal but they still had to hit the back of the net
We know how distracting mobile phones are in the classroom.
Today we help schools put an end to this. pic.twitter.com/ulV23CIbNe
— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 19, 2024
What sort of notifications could be annoying Rishi Sunak so much… pic.twitter.com/demfZVmv0b
— The Labour Party (@UKLabour) February 19, 2024