Social Media

17 funny and clever examples of the ‘I never thought I’d fall for a scam’ meme

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 23rd, 2024

When a New York Times finance expert fell victim to a serious scam, eyebrows were raised at the failure of her expert knowledge to protect her.

It sounded like the plot of a Netflix mini-series.

It truly can happen to anyone, it seems, and her choice of phrase – I never thought I was the kind of person to fall for a scam – quickly became a meme, with people referencing films, books and more to explain how they were ‘conned’.

These were our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2