17 funny and clever examples of the ‘I never thought I’d fall for a scam’ meme

When a New York Times finance expert fell victim to a serious scam, eyebrows were raised at the failure of her expert knowledge to protect her.

It sounded like the plot of a Netflix mini-series.

NY Mag's personal finance columnist was convinced by a cold caller claiming to be a CIA agent in Langley that she needed to empty her bank account, put the money in a shoebox and give it to a guy coming to meet her on the street. https://t.co/c7vbLZ5kun pic.twitter.com/4k0fVSGlUD — Tom Gara (@tomgara) February 15, 2024

It truly can happen to anyone, it seems, and her choice of phrase – I never thought I was the kind of person to fall for a scam – quickly became a meme, with people referencing films, books and more to explain how they were ‘conned’.

These were our favourites.

1.

I never thought I was the kind of person to fall for a scam, and then I found myself agreeing to take over the spice mining operations on the desert planet Arrakis pic.twitter.com/bbu5OmYT0K — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) February 15, 2024

2.

I never thought I was the kind of person to fall for a scam, but then I and eight of my human friends were given a Ring of Power and we were all of us deceived, for another Ring was made. pic.twitter.com/sFfGFzXmjO — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) February 16, 2024

3.

I never thought I was the kind of person to fall for a scam, but then I found myself leaving Brighton with Mr. Wickham. pic.twitter.com/NgUlQWMOWD — Jane Austen First Drafts (@Austen1stDrafts) February 16, 2024

4.

I never thought I was the kind of person to fall for a scam but he said there was no chance the track could bend. pic.twitter.com/30PnrGwTi2 — Rob J. (@Rob_in_indie) February 16, 2024

5.

I never thought I was the kind of person to fall for a scam, but then my husband Rochester locked me in the attic and married the help. https://t.co/lXH2EyITbj — Frances Klein (@fklein907) February 16, 2024

6.

I never thought I’d fall for a scam, but then I inserted a coin into an antique fortune-teller machine called Zoltar & made a wish to be "big.” https://t.co/6bdjDcUQVy — Steve Edwards (@The_Big_Quiet) February 16, 2024

7.

I never thought I was the kind of person to fall for a scam, but there I was square-dancing with a rabbit dressed as a sexy lady hillbilly. pic.twitter.com/7IHTy7bD1K — Donny Ferguson (donnyferguson.substack.com) (@DonnyFerguson) February 16, 2024

8.

I never thought I’d fall for a scam. Then these two guys asked me to invest in their new musical. pic.twitter.com/HLIxMBMwAI — MrsFishVEVO (@Will_Kellogg) February 16, 2024

9.