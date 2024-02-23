17 funny and clever examples of the ‘I never thought I’d fall for a scam’ meme
When a New York Times finance expert fell victim to a serious scam, eyebrows were raised at the failure of her expert knowledge to protect her.
It sounded like the plot of a Netflix mini-series.
NY Mag's personal finance columnist was convinced by a cold caller claiming to be a CIA agent in Langley that she needed to empty her bank account, put the money in a shoebox and give it to a guy coming to meet her on the street. https://t.co/c7vbLZ5kun pic.twitter.com/4k0fVSGlUD
— Tom Gara (@tomgara) February 15, 2024
It truly can happen to anyone, it seems, and her choice of phrase – I never thought I was the kind of person to fall for a scam – quickly became a meme, with people referencing films, books and more to explain how they were ‘conned’.
These were our favourites.
1.
I never thought I was the kind of person to fall for a scam, and then I found myself agreeing to take over the spice mining operations on the desert planet Arrakis pic.twitter.com/bbu5OmYT0K
— Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) February 15, 2024
2.
I never thought I was the kind of person to fall for a scam, but then I and eight of my human friends were given a Ring of Power and we were all of us deceived, for another Ring was made. pic.twitter.com/sFfGFzXmjO
— JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) February 16, 2024
3.
I never thought I was the kind of person to fall for a scam, but then I found myself leaving Brighton with Mr. Wickham. pic.twitter.com/NgUlQWMOWD
— Jane Austen First Drafts (@Austen1stDrafts) February 16, 2024
4.
I never thought I was the kind of person to fall for a scam but he said there was no chance the track could bend. pic.twitter.com/30PnrGwTi2
— Rob J. (@Rob_in_indie) February 16, 2024
5.
I never thought I was the kind of person to fall for a scam, but then my husband Rochester locked me in the attic and married the help. https://t.co/lXH2EyITbj
— Frances Klein (@fklein907) February 16, 2024
6.
I never thought I’d fall for a scam, but then I inserted a coin into an antique fortune-teller machine called Zoltar & made a wish to be "big.” https://t.co/6bdjDcUQVy
— Steve Edwards (@The_Big_Quiet) February 16, 2024
7.
I never thought I was the kind of person to fall for a scam, but there I was square-dancing with a rabbit dressed as a sexy lady hillbilly. pic.twitter.com/7IHTy7bD1K
— Donny Ferguson (donnyferguson.substack.com) (@DonnyFerguson) February 16, 2024
8.
I never thought I’d fall for a scam. Then these two guys asked me to invest in their new musical. pic.twitter.com/HLIxMBMwAI
— MrsFishVEVO (@Will_Kellogg) February 16, 2024
9.
I never thought I was the kind of person to fall for a scam, and then my buddy and I signed up for a queer and profitable whaling voyage that turned out to be a deadly quest for vengeance pic.twitter.com/gqkE1h1Zb2
— Ryan Lackey (@rlackey15) February 16, 2024