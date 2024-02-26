Turns out Ant + Dec = Andrew Scott and this is the only response you need
For readers of a certain age – or, more accurately perhaps, readers with children of a certain age – there was much rejoicing on Saturday night with the return of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.
But for lots of people – stick with us – there was an even bigger takeaway to be had this weekend, courtesy of @JulieMayhew who was enjoying a bit of culture even higher than Win The Ads (or whatever it’s called).
After staring at his face for 1hr 40min at NT Live Vanya, I’ve made a startling discovery. Ant + Dec = Andrew Scott. pic.twitter.com/Yb5PZ7NbNO
— Julie Mayhew (@JulieMayhew) February 25, 2024
And while it wasn’t news to everyone, it was news to lots of people. Lots and lots of people. Including this little lot.
This feels like illegal knowledge. We’ve learnt too much https://t.co/8KtCJMs5Ud
— Rob (@rob_heighton) February 26, 2024
We can’t argue with the maths
— Specsavers (@Specsavers) February 26, 2024
Between this and that Colin Paterson interview I feel that Mr Scott is being unfairly attacked of late https://t.co/DsXjxVrdFF
— Gareth is @[email protected] (@garethklose) February 26, 2024
His spirit has been Decanted.
— Michael Taylor (@Michael58162671) February 25, 2024
My God. https://t.co/PXtT2deUUL
— Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) February 26, 2024
Nooooooooo, don’t ruin him for me
— Justine T. Wolfenden (@jtwolfenden) February 25, 2024
But the best response – the very best – was surely this.
https://t.co/XcoLXTwQk7 pic.twitter.com/h3I7eliLbL
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) February 25, 2024
They’ve found him, Anton Dec
— Steve ☄️ (@stevereddddd) February 25, 2024
Nailed it.
Source @JulieMayhew