Forget Uri Geller – Maryam Moshiri is the only spoon-bender we want to see

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 27th, 2024

Despite being a respected newsreader, some people only became aware of the existence of Maryam Moshiri when she went viral for her “spicy” countdown signals.

Once again, she has strayed slightly from the path of the news into the realm of entertainment, but this time it was deliberate.

After watching ‘England’s strongest man’, Paddy Haynes roll up a frying pan, Maryam put on her own display of strength.

We can’t say whether that was more about Maryam’s muscles or the quality of BBC canteen cutlery, but we can say that people enjoyed seeing it.

Here’s some timely reassurance on the fate of the spoon.

We presume you’re dying to see what Paddy Haynes did to the frying pan.

Hide the spoons!

BBC News reader Maryam Moshiri explained how that unfortunate middle finger happened and it made people love it even more

