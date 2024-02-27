Forget Uri Geller – Maryam Moshiri is the only spoon-bender we want to see

Celebrity funny

Despite being a respected newsreader, some people only became aware of the existence of Maryam Moshiri when she went viral for her “spicy” countdown signals.

The full clip of the BBC presenter giving a middle finger has just come out pic.twitter.com/nuCuyGe7A8 — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) December 15, 2023

Once again, she has strayed slightly from the path of the news into the realm of entertainment, but this time it was deliberate.

After watching ‘England’s strongest man’, Paddy Haynes roll up a frying pan, Maryam put on her own display of strength.

Breaking: Maryam Moshiri (@BBCMaryam) just bent a spoon live on BBC News. pic.twitter.com/egYBnHgFih — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 26, 2024

We can’t say whether that was more about Maryam’s muscles or the quality of BBC canteen cutlery, but we can say that people enjoyed seeing it.

1.

2.

Daily Mail headline: “BBC newsreader DESTROYS spoon paid for by licence fee payers.” https://t.co/0v6aWS52mF — David • (@discokidnap) February 26, 2024

3.

Eyes weren’t prepared! Could have done with some sort of countdown — Specsavers (@Specsavers) February 27, 2024

4.

Once again, Maryam brings joy to the nation — Dougal D'Arcy (@MrDarcyDog) February 26, 2024

5.

Shes the gift that keeps on giving https://t.co/Uct1BpFpmd — Abbie (@AbbieTBee) February 27, 2024

6.

7.

Giving the entire UK the finger was the best thing she could’ve done for her confidence. Maryam is THRIVING and I’m so here for it x https://t.co/jJq4Ds1Q9k — katie (@katielclinton) February 26, 2024

8.

Has anything amusing ever happened to you in connection with a spoon? https://t.co/le5uEWqXM9 — Callum May (@callummay) February 26, 2024

Here’s some timely reassurance on the fate of the spoon.

no spoons were permanently harmed in the making of this film #StrongestNewsreader — Maryam Moshiri (@BBCMaryam) February 26, 2024

please put it back in the canteen — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 26, 2024

She’ll get her just desserts. — Nick Jones (@resophonick) February 26, 2024

She’ll get her just desserts. — Nick Jones (@resophonick) February 26, 2024

— Maryam Moshiri (@BBCMaryam) February 26, 2024

We presume you’re dying to see what Paddy Haynes did to the frying pan.

England's Strongest Man – Paddy Haynes joined @AdamBall for a battle: Man v frying pan! Listen to his full chat with Adam on BBC Sounds ⤵️https://t.co/gTPXEG3oip pic.twitter.com/24vOunoEa7 — BBC Radio Oxford (@BBCOxford) February 24, 2024

Hide the spoons!

READ MORE

BBC News reader Maryam Moshiri explained how that unfortunate middle finger happened and it made people love it even more

Source Scott Bryan Image Screengrab