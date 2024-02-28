Rebecca Ferguson’s tale of how she stood up to an ‘absolute idiot’ co-star had everyone cheering

Celebrity films hollywood

With the Dune sequel in cinemas soon, one of its stars the fabulous Rebecca Ferguson has naturally been doing the media rounds and one story in particular caught people’s attention.

It was her tale of how she stood up to an ‘absolute idiot’ co-star who screamed in her face and, well, the Hollywood star tells it much better than we would.

Dune’s Rebecca Ferguson reveals she refused to work with former co-star after being ‘screamed at’ on set. This is reminder to *ALWAYS* stand up for yourself! Listen to the full interview on my podcast, Reign here: https://t.co/aHUegXotEi #DunePartTwo #Dune2 #RebeccaFerguson pic.twitter.com/7mRv1jNoBu — Josh Smith (@joshsmithhosts) February 27, 2024

It prompted no end of speculation who it might be, which we sadly don’t have room for right now (although here’s what one of her former co-stars had to say about it).

Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 28, 2024

And here’s just a bit of what everyone else had to say.

God, I feel this story in my bones. Standing up for yourself is never easy. You will get labeled as a troublemaker or angry or emotional by some people, but sometimes it’s the only way to survive a toxic situation. And yes you will be left shaking afterwards and that tingling… https://t.co/vpBDIWQ3hj — John Rocha aka The Outlaw Nation (@TheRochaSays) February 27, 2024

Wait we’re all assuming it was a man but she’s very careful never to specify gender. https://t.co/bNP8P8Uoun — mary (@theoceanblooms) February 27, 2024

unbelievable that an entire crew witnessed this and no one came to defend her. imagine how bad it must be for people even lower on the call sheet https://t.co/QhQMeCsKf0 — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) February 27, 2024

The sound of a thousand screen folks running to IMDb to check out her credits… https://t.co/vUBpfCsBgN pic.twitter.com/Up5U8KmxxI — Cathryn Atkinson @ CathrynAtkinson.bsky.social (@cathrynatkinson) February 28, 2024

Literally give me the name. We will have this settled by EOD. How can anyone be so rude to this absolute goddess of a human being? I’m so glad she stood up for herself. https://t.co/YD4rNJwrMJ — Nathan Bohatch (@nathanbohatch) February 27, 2024

To conclude …

someone SCREAMED at Rebecca Ferguson??? if i catch who did this.. pic.twitter.com/7BypST4IK2 — ً (@tylerduran21) February 28, 2024

