‘What it was like working in a deli for 5 years’ is simply magnificent (listen til the end!)

Not only have we never worked in a deli, we are also occasionally guilty of not thinking enough about where the food we eat has come from.

And both of these things have been rectified in the space of a minute or so, a hilarious (and eye-opening) insight into what it’s like to work in a deli after it was shared by @based_music_guy over on Twitter.

This is unironically what it was like working in a deli for 5 years pic.twitter.com/p3cj8FhrV3 — Leftist Music Man (@based_music_guy) March 3, 2024

And here are our favourite things people said in response.

Deli Ham and Diet Coke are proof of man’s mastery over nature, even more so than the atom bomb. Nuclear fusion occurs in stars everyday. The Ham Obelisk required the hands of man to come into being. — Luke D. Ismas (@luke_d_ismas) March 3, 2024

This is one of the single greatest tweets of all-time. I am in awe. https://t.co/o3W0mw1GqS — Barlow Adams (@BarlowAdams) March 4, 2024

when I worked in the meat dept I had a lady berate me about how cruel it was for us to have a lobster tank. she was buying canned crab meat. — unemployed minotaur wrangler (@TacoBones) March 3, 2024

I share this because it is funny also true.

Much of food is so hyper processed that there’s no semblance to the animal it once was. https://t.co/VIoOdqYby2 — Kairo (@Kairo_Anatomika) March 4, 2024

i used to work at a coldstone and someone freaked out that we didn’t have “zero calorie icecream”. i think about that sometimes. — Mango (@Neoncaffeine) March 4, 2024

I’m not a working actor, or anything, but if ever a situation arose that required me to prepare a short monologue… I would unequivocally choose this https://t.co/1dlro2aStH — Cannie Oakley: Local Cryptid (@Staceballs) March 3, 2024

That last line is hilarious. Well done. — Pseudonym (@tariusdamon) March 3, 2024

