A train company was no help for a customer’s mobile problem and this A++ response was sheer perfection

Life public transport trains

To the trains now, and the particular problem faced by customer @jackfifield who had his ticket on his phone, as many of us do these days, and was worried his mobile was about to run out of juice.

Realised I forgot my portable charger so asked if there’s a way to get my return portion of my @northernassist printed off in case my phone dies. Apparently there is not, so I’m just going to put this here for posterity to show I tried to do the right thing — Jack Fifield (@jackfifield) March 4, 2024

And you probably might not be overwhelmingly surprised to find out that @northernassist were unable to live up to the second bit of their name. The assist bit.

Hi Jack, it is your responsibility to ensure your device is charged and ready to show your ticket. We are unable to print off E-Tickets and wouldn’t be able to access your account to do so anyway. ^SC — Northern (@northernassist) March 4, 2024

There was no shortage of people who joined in to help try to find a solution to the problem, like this person.

Could they email a screenshot to the ticket office and have it printed on blank paper using a normal office printer? — AshValeCommuter (@AshValeCommuter) March 4, 2024

That would not be a valid ticket as it has to be an original, not a copy. ^SC — Northern (@northernassist) March 4, 2024

And this person.

You’re allowed to print out the pdf of your ticket that’s emailed to you so I think you’re just talking nonsense now? — Jack Fifield (@jackfifield) March 4, 2024

If you were emailed a printable version then this is correct but if it’s a device only ticket, then you cannot print it. ^SC — Northern (@northernassist) March 4, 2024

And all to no avail.

hearty laugh at the idea of British train companies lecturing people on responsibility https://t.co/rgkeBu9kgg — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) March 5, 2024

Jack, the original customer who asked the question, had a few more entirely reasonable thoughts.

Guess I should have read the terms and conditions and railway byelaws and the passengers charter and brushed up on my obligations before I forgot my portable charger 🙁 — Jack Fifield (@jackfifield) March 4, 2024

Guess I should have read the terms and conditions and railway byelaws and the passengers charter and brushed up on my obligations before I forgot my portable charger 🙁 — Jack Fifield (@jackfifield) March 4, 2024

Absolutely insane to frame this as irresponsible or disorganised, it’s a basic ass request that most companies can do, but because it’s the railways you get a bunch of angry nerds talking about T&C’s. — Jack Fifield (@jackfifield) March 5, 2024

But the best exchange – surely the absolutely very best – was this.

And here it is again, just in case it’s tricky to see in full.

Well worth the return journey.

And like all the best stories, this one had a happy ending. Nothing to do with a train operator though. Last word to @jackfifield.

Just saw Dune 2 – it was great! But the best part was when I asked the @vuecinemas staff if they could print my e-ticket for me! I expected them to call me irresponsible, but they actually smiled and said yes! The screen even had my name on it and wished me a good day! pic.twitter.com/XkyngYgdsq — Jack Fifield (@jackfifield) March 6, 2024

Source @jackfifield @carbdiem