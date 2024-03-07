Exclusive world book day

Struggling for World Book Day costume ideas? We’ve got you covered

Amanda Wilkie. Updated March 7th, 2024

It’s World Book Day. If you weren’t aware of that, it’s a safe bet that you don’t have school-age children and you aren’t a teacher.

The charity behind the day gives every schoolchild a free book, and usually draws attention to the event by encouraging children to dress up as a character from one of their favourite stories.

Not all schools are asking the pupils to dress up, but if your child’s school is doing that and you haven’t found a costume yet, here are a few suggestions that might make life a little easier.

1.

The Amazing Adventures of a kid and their Favourite Duvet

2.

The Kid and Their Favourite Hoodie

3.

The Tales of the Kids Who Wore School Uniform

4.

The Invisible Child (May require the child to hide in the toilet all day)

5.

The Kids that Loved Wearing Pyjamas

Finally, one that’s likely to be very popular.

The kid whose parents forgot it was World Book Day

READ MORE

16 good reads from Twitter for World Book Day