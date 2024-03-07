Struggling for World Book Day costume ideas? We’ve got you covered

Exclusive world book day

It’s World Book Day. If you weren’t aware of that, it’s a safe bet that you don’t have school-age children and you aren’t a teacher.

The charity behind the day gives every schoolchild a free book, and usually draws attention to the event by encouraging children to dress up as a character from one of their favourite stories.

Not all schools are asking the pupils to dress up, but if your child’s school is doing that and you haven’t found a costume yet, here are a few suggestions that might make life a little easier.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Finally, one that’s likely to be very popular.

READ MORE

16 good reads from Twitter for World Book Day