Sharon Osbourne’s Celebrity Big Brother appearance sent her Would I Lie To You? tale viral again and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother is back – what do you mean you haven’t seen any of it yet – with a line-up that includes Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and, er, Kate Middleton’s uncle.

We mention it not because of anything that’s happened in the house, thank goodness, but because it sent this old Sharon Osbourne tale viral from when she appeared on BBC1’s Have I Got News For You?

And it’s quite the jaw-dropper.

I actually cannot believe what I’ve just read about ar Mrs O #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/CMlgsrHdtm — Stephen☀️ (@sjbxo_) March 6, 2024

Here it is again, just in case it’s tricky to read in full.

And if you were thinking that was surely lost in translation, here she is in person to tell you herself.

It’s at this point that we should say Osbourne later backtracked on the finer details and said she had actually fired the assistant years later. So that’s alright then.

She’s a hideous person and always has been — Someone calling themselves Chris Whiting (@ChrisRWhiting) March 6, 2024

I’ve literally been telling this to anyone who’ll listen https://t.co/9aREt5oeLm — Hayley Minn (@hayleyminn) March 6, 2024

Little bit of an icon though if we’re being honest — Stephen☀️ (@sjbxo_) March 6, 2024

Source @sjbxo_