12 top responses to Nadine Dorries calling for the return of Boris Johnson – again

Politics Nadine Dorries

At the weekend, the Daily Mail published an article likening Westminster to the Mafia, suggesting that shady ‘gangsters’ got rid of Boris Johnson and could do the same to Rishi Sunak.

INSIDE WESTMINSTER: Just like in Goodfellas, if the Tories' 'made men' come for Rishi, he'll know he's a goner https://t.co/OhWa1wh4AG pic.twitter.com/N6Qq0XazXb — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 9, 2024

If that sounds familar, it’s because it’s the plot of Nadine Dorries‘ conspiracy theory, in which those same figures prevented her getting a seat in the House of Lords.

The article is behind a paywall, because who wouldn’t want to spend hard-earned money on the fevered imaginings of Dan Hodges?

Naturally, Ms Dorries was all over it.

We tip our hats to these people for nailing their response to the madness. Or should that be Nadness?

1.

HE’S NOT EVEN AN MP!

YOU BOTH RAN AWAY! https://t.co/jSFQcJTFEX — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) March 9, 2024

2.

British politics entering the realms of absolute Mad Hatters Tea Party… Oh hang on…that began years ago https://t.co/g2Vo6WSa00 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 9, 2024

3.

Some days they let them out, you know. https://t.co/98MQptZXOA — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) March 9, 2024

4.

Mrs Dorries, desperate to have Bozzy Wozzy back in power, presumably because she’s still holding out for that peerage. https://t.co/6QyDdzaKsm — Miffy (@miffythegamer) March 9, 2024

5.

Good lord, she's still inhaling his fumes. https://t.co/b5K9Wv5t2A — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) March 9, 2024

6.

The assumption that decent people would vote for a lying, corrupt, immoral, traitorous chancer is laughable https://t.co/AhUkRpWlkE — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) March 9, 2024

7.

I didn’t know Lambrini was a hallucinogen. https://t.co/y6Z8SkaNy9 — Malcolm V Tucker ‍☠️ (@Tucker5law) March 9, 2024

8.

Nadine !

This "stand by your man" shtick is become a joke.

Time to move on. https://t.co/kr9JESz1l0 — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) March 10, 2024

9.

“He loves me.

He loves me not.

He loves me.

He loves me not.

He loves me.

He loves me not.

He loves me.

He loves me not.

He loves me.

He loves me not….” Hour after hour.

Day after day.

Month after month.#MadNads https://t.co/9ruA49xNx3 pic.twitter.com/URXvNIv6Eh — Sean Callaghan (@keanespirit) March 9, 2024

10.

Heaven help us https://t.co/OupWIeSxo5 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) March 9, 2024

11.

12.

where did these people get the idea that they're hard https://t.co/GEL0nxhOOz — jonn elledge (@JonnElledge) March 9, 2024

*coughs* BY-ELECTION!

Madness aside, can anyone explain how it could be possible to get him back into parliament before a GE (other than appointing him to Lords & taking over from Sunak, and I can't imagine Sunak buying into that plan) https://t.co/EyjCWpw0Gm — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) March 9, 2024

READ MORE

Nadine Dorries called Boris Johnson’s critics ‘a handful of egos’ and everybody’s irony meters exploded

Source Nadine Dorries Image CL_Meadows