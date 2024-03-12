The unfortunate but hilarious result of following a TikTok burrito recipe has gone wildly viral

Entertainment food

Over on TikTok, healthy eating account Stealth Health Life shared a recipe and walkthrough for cheesesteak burritos.

Check it out.

#macrofriendly #flexibledieting #cheesesteak #burritorecipe #burritomealprep #proteinburrito #cheesesteakburrito #mealprep #highproteinmealprep ♬ original sound – Stealth Health Life @stealth_health_life Macro-Friendly Cheesesteak Burritos Per burrito (makes 10) 390 cals 34g Protein 29g Carbs 13g Fat Store frozen and reheat by microwaving for 2-3 minutes and you have one of the easiest and tastiest high protein snacks you can get Ingredients: 3 red bell peppers 3 poblanos 4 jalapeños 1 large onion 1 tablespoon minced garlic Pinch of salt 24oz Skirt steak* Salt & pepper to taste *trimmed lean of most exterior fat. You can also easily sub in chicken for an even leaner/lower calorie dish, or use lean ground beef 400g blended cottage cheese 80g low fat mozzarella 40g parmigiano reggiano Garlic, pepper, chili powder 10 burrito sized tortillas (I use @eatcounter protein tortillas) I recommend weighing the entirety of the filling on a scale, and simply dividing by 10 to get the quantity needed per burrito. It usually is ~2 large spoonfuls or 160g — I post hundreds of free recipes here, but if you want to support me or just want an easier/more convenient way to follow my recipes) – make sure to check out my cookbooks in my bio (I have 2!) "Stealth Health Meal Prep" – Over 100 of my best, most indulgent, high protein meal prep recipes including: Chicken Fried Rice, Chipotle Burrito Bowls, 15+ variations of my famous Meal Prep Protein Burritos… and many more! "Stealth Health Originals" – 100+ of the classic "Stealth Health" recipes that started it all, including: Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, 10+ Protein Pizza recipes, Homemade Protein Bagels, Brownie Batter Overnight Oats… and many more! #stealthhealth

That looks very tempting. What wasn’t quite so mouth-watering was what happened when one person tried to follow the instructions.

Chad – @mfingchad‘s – video has been viewed more than 20 million times in a week, picking up over two million likes and almost 17 thousand comments, including these, which contain the occasional bit of NSFW language.

Where’d they go?

Matt b Shriveled to fuckin dust this dude fucked me over.

Chad

I love that your sink is clean and you stack your sponges neatly.

opieamber I do things by the book and that’s what fucked me here unfortunately.

Chad

That looks like the confetti at the end of a concert.

Bruno’s Mom

Shoulda tried 800 degrees for 20 minutes.

Curious Mouse

That’s cremation instructions yo!!!!

MantisMel

I didn’t know I needed a laugh like this one. He robbed you!

Danielle

You didn’t check it at some point? Sorry bro.

thebrandoeffect

All that chopping veggies gone to waste.

L G M Bro I was lookin up YouTube videos how to chop the bell pepper u got no idea.

Chad

I made this same recipe (and I covered the whole pan) and the same exact thing happened to me. I was TIGHT.

Olivia Ragusa

I would have done 14 mins to start.

G Dude makes a fuckin cookbook thought I could trust em.

Chad

I stg this is the funniest video on this app.

Dose of dopamine decor

This is why I don’t cook. I follow directions to the T & this is how it comes out every time.

EJ

Give this man his $8.

Treywey661

In fact, Stealth Health Life sent Chad not 8 but 24 dollars and some advice.

Chad hasn’t tried the recipe again yet, or hasn’t shared what happened. Give him a follow if you want to know how he gets on, and follow Stealth Health Life for more recipes …but use the right amount of veg.

READ MORE

21 people who changed the recipe and complained about the result – from r/ididnthaveeggs

Source Chad Image Screengrab