The nominations are out for BAFTA’s Memorable Moment Award and it’s going to be a tough choice

The British Academy Television Award for Memorable Moment – which used to be known as the Must-see Moment and, before that, the Audience Award – is one of those categories that is decided by a public vote, and it’s always a tough choice.

Past winners have included –

The Planet Earth II snake vs iguana chase Julia Montague’s assassination in The Bodyguard Gavin and Stacey’s Nessa proposing to Smithy Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance on Strictly The Queen having tea with Paddington

But some clips that were only nominated include –



Danny Dyer discovering his ancestry on Who Do You Think You Are? Eve stabbing Villanelle in Killing Eve Sinead’s death in Coronation Street Ant and Dec having a dig at the Downing Street lockdown parties on I’m a Celerity The rescue of Max with Running Up That Hill in Stranger Things

So, you can see what a competitive category it is, and this year is no different. TV critic Scott Bryan, who helped compile the list, revealed this year’s nominees.

Here they are.

1.

The BAFTA Memorable Moment Award (that’s the award voted by the public) is out this morning. The nominations are: Beckham teasing Victoria about being “working class” pic.twitter.com/HQIV10JsMn — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 14, 2024

2.

Ncuti Gatwa and the bigeneration scene in #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/Zi3ZSoXEg8 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 14, 2024

3.

The showdown at the end of #HappyValley pic.twitter.com/Xou1B5OsFe — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 14, 2024

4.

The event involving Logan Roy in the #Succession final season https://t.co/J9l7eGUtib — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 14, 2024

5.

6.

And finally #ThePiano and Lucy, who stunned commuters with her piano playing pic.twitter.com/euNmjoaTce — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 14, 2024

We’ve narrowed it down to two, so feel free to let us know which would be your top choice, and don’t forget it’s a public vote, so you can help your favourite take the prize.

Voting will open later this morning on the @BAFTA website https://t.co/cUgu8HnzD7 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 14, 2024

Finally, let’s take another look at this amazing and heartstopping moment a baby iguana was chased by a lot of snakes. Like A LOT of snakes!

