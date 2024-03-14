Entertainment tv

The nominations are out for BAFTA’s Memorable Moment Award and it’s going to be a tough choice

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 14th, 2024

The British Academy Television Award for Memorable Moment – which used to be known as the Must-see Moment and, before that, the Audience Award – is one of those categories that is decided by a public vote, and it’s always a tough choice.

Past winners have included –

The Planet Earth II snake vs iguana chase

Julia Montague’s assassination in The Bodyguard

Gavin and Stacey’s Nessa proposing to Smithy

Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance on Strictly

The Queen having tea with Paddington

But some clips that were only nominated include –


Danny Dyer discovering his ancestry on Who Do You Think You Are?

Eve stabbing Villanelle in Killing Eve

Sinead’s death in Coronation Street

Ant and Dec having a dig at the Downing Street lockdown parties on I’m a Celerity

The rescue of Max with Running Up That Hill in Stranger Things

So, you can see what a competitive category it is, and this year is no different. TV critic Scott Bryan, who helped compile the list, revealed this year’s nominees.

Here they are.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

We’ve narrowed it down to two, so feel free to let us know which would be your top choice, and don’t forget it’s a public vote, so you can help your favourite take the prize.

Finally, let’s take another look at this amazing and heartstopping moment a baby iguana was chased by a lot of snakes. Like A LOT of snakes!

Nigella Lawson's 'mee-cro-wah-vay' moment is up for a Bafta and people love it

