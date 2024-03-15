This incredible World Down Syndrome Day ad challenges perceptions by absolutely kicking ass

Entertainment adverts

The National Coordination of Associations of People with Down Syndrome, known as CoorDown, releases an ad campaign each year to spread awareness of World Down Syndrome Day, which falls on the 21st of March.

In 2023, their ‘Ridiculous Excuses Not to be Inclusive’ was an award winner – as well as an eye-opener.

Their 2024 campaign has just been released, and it features the wonderful Canadian actress and model Madison Tevlin, who you might know from the Woody Harrelson film, Champions.

The ad challenges the culture of having low expectations of people with Down Syndrome, and it’s a gripping 90 seconds.

Hats off to the whole team, from everyone at SMALL New York creative agency, who came up with the concept, through to director Rich Lee, who brought it all together with the help of Indiana Production, and of course to the actors – particularly Madison.

TikTok users flocked to the comments to praise the advert.

This might be one of the best commercials I’ve ever seen.

Sir Bingus

Biggest serve slay of the century.

isa

I wish this was a show so bad.

Kala

Such a great message and a wonderful way of spreading it!

orgona12345

I want to drink margaritas with her. Brilliant campaign.

Gill Blake-Smith

OK but this needs an Oscar. IT’S THE BEST AD.

iarina

This is the first AD that I’ve sat through and enjoyed in a really long time.

Miss C

ICONIC!

Bubbly Babe

She’s so cool omg.

colmanmustard

The advert clearly works.

To be honest I was also under false assumptions, so thank you for correcting that for me.

Michalis12345

You can find out more about World Down Syndrome Day here and about CoorDown here.

