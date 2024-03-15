This incredible World Down Syndrome Day ad challenges perceptions by absolutely kicking ass
The National Coordination of Associations of People with Down Syndrome, known as CoorDown, releases an ad campaign each year to spread awareness of World Down Syndrome Day, which falls on the 21st of March.
In 2023, their ‘Ridiculous Excuses Not to be Inclusive’ was an award winner – as well as an eye-opener.
Their 2024 campaign has just been released, and it features the wonderful Canadian actress and model Madison Tevlin, who you might know from the Woody Harrelson film, Champions.
The ad challenges the culture of having low expectations of people with Down Syndrome, and it’s a gripping 90 seconds.
@coordown If we have positive assumptions about people with Down syndrome, we'll give them more opportunities. And maybe these positive assumptions will become reality. #AssumeThatICan #WDSD24 #WorldDownSyndromeDay #EndTheStereotypes @madisontevlin@cdndownsyndromesociety @downssyndromeassociation @downsyndromeaustralia@ndssorg @dsinternational ♬ suono originale – CoorDown
Hats off to the whole team, from everyone at SMALL New York creative agency, who came up with the concept, through to director Rich Lee, who brought it all together with the help of Indiana Production, and of course to the actors – particularly Madison.
TikTok users flocked to the comments to praise the advert.
The advert clearly works.
To be honest I was also under false assumptions, so thank you for correcting that for me.
Michalis12345
You can find out more about World Down Syndrome Day here and about CoorDown here.
