This ‘pretend tiny restaurant’ is absolutely the loveliest and most ingenious thing you’ll see this week

It’s been a long week – especially for those among us with a fondness for photoshop – and this little gem of an idea is exactly what we needed at the end of it.

It’s an idea shared by someone who is trying to eat out less and it’s just so lovely and ingenious, we can’t stop looking at it (tell us it’s not just us, pur-lease!)

Trying to eat out less this year so now I pretend my apartment is a tiny restaurant pic.twitter.com/rwOwSiOvp3 — Princess Dionysus (@madisommelier) March 14, 2024

Here is that menu up close (ish) and in full.

And also!

It also comes with a wine list… I have no idea why I did this I live alone pic.twitter.com/9pEGR7eeVt — Princess Dionysus (@madisommelier) March 14, 2024

The person who shared it – @madisommelier – describes themselves as ‘Manhattans youngest (and prettiest) Sommelier’ so knows a thing or two about this sort of thing.

And it turned out it wasn’t just us who adored it, with no end of love for the idea on Twitter. Here are our favourite things people said about it.

This is awesome. Doesn't it have to change every time you go grocery shopping? — Daniel Livingston (@dan__livingston) March 14, 2024

Updated once a month 🙂 — Princess Dionysus (@madisommelier) March 14, 2024

I did this too it’s so fun pic.twitter.com/Ybf4hLPKgT — madam weeb (@SailorMoomin) March 14, 2024

This could save hours of time staring into the fridge having no clue what to eat… — Pulse Bop (@TheBopPops) March 14, 2024

Omigosh girl. I’m quite embarrassed to say I did the same thing but with my morning routine… pic.twitter.com/W8IrrioMUE — M.V. Mulberry (@mvmulberry) March 14, 2024

Actually this is brilliant — big city kay (@Therealkayw) March 14, 2024

I also do this. pic.twitter.com/IxZ3zbGUI2 — Benjamin Luk ✍ (@benjaminluk) March 14, 2024

this is so smart your mind >>> — Layla (@itslaylas) March 14, 2024

5-star reviews all round!

To conclude …

Babe wake up new adhd hack just dropped https://t.co/IsutrLv54F — tiffany (@lifeattiffanys) March 14, 2024

Source @madisommelier