A men’s clothing expert had the perfect response to this shameless homophobia from Andrew Tate and one of his fans

Social Media Andrew tate

Andrew Tate‘s whole persona is based around being hyper-masculine.

The former kickboxer, now known as a misogynistic influencer or ‘the accused’, has some very strong opinions about what women should be allowed to do, and is no great fan of men showing empathy. Like the scene in this image …

We know he wasn’t a fan of the Canadian politicians wearing high heels to highlight the need to end violence against women because he jumped straight to homophobia.

Good to see he’s upholding his usual standards of maturity and decency. His comment received a barrage of criticism.

"Gay" stopped being an insult that most mildly intelligent used someone during school. https://t.co/0nxBoutV7W — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) March 16, 2024

Imagine being so insecure in your sexuality that you think wearing pink shoes will turn you gay. https://t.co/B0aWwXOVg1 — Hugh Parker (@hughp1970) March 17, 2024

I love the color pink. Heels though, tough to manage. Andrew aren’t you supposed to be back in prison? https://t.co/8Esc5GUZ7W — danc (@fearandloling) March 16, 2024

Menswear writer and critic Derek Guy spotted a glaring irony.

Sometimes I wonder if Tate and his followers know that he's wearing jackets that are historically considered womenswear. The short, tight fit; the stretchy material meant to fit over a bust. https://t.co/Q4lqUfsoU5 pic.twitter.com/NXVnAah4tg — derek guy (@dieworkwear) March 16, 2024

Now, we’re very much of the opinion that people can wear anything they like, providing it’s legal, but Derek’s post hung a ‘hypocrite’ sign on Tate – and Twitter/X was here for it.

1.

Incels have pledged their allegiance to the most Michael Scott coded man in all of history. https://t.co/uZ9kZdweSL pic.twitter.com/zRWthpRDaX — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) March 16, 2024

2.

This gentlemanly roasting of Andrew Tate for making homophobic slurs while wearing… well, you’ll see. https://t.co/s9dbQBMNVz — Sauvignon Black (@barb_sl) March 16, 2024

3.

Not Andrew in Miss Sterious’ finest… https://t.co/p4wgq01uiU — Melanie Dione (@thegates0fmel) March 16, 2024

4.

This will go down as one the best and most articulate roasts in twitter history https://t.co/iBVb6j9wTQ — Ganesh Sonawane (@ganeshunwired) March 16, 2024

5.

I'VE BEEN WONDERING ABOUT THIS. like no way this man is promoting himself as an alpha male dressed like this, ON PURPOSE???????????? the math has truly exited the chat https://t.co/jyJzdnu8B1 — Teaxstars (@Teaxstars2) March 17, 2024

6.

7.

Cheap women's wear, at that. I'm sorry but his look screams "executive assistant in Boise" https://t.co/1PW4ZN1mfA — Stephanie Flynn (@stephaniemflynn) March 16, 2024

However, when one of Tate’s uncritical fanboys stepped up to try and clap back, Derek burnt him too – with receipts.

Shot – chaser!

it’s been over a year and people are still trying to reply to the pants man like they won’t get instantly vaporized. symptomatic of tragic intellectual decline imo https://t.co/67fULvfZkr — diecookwear (@myrrlyn) March 16, 2024

One of the world’s deadliest snipers pic.twitter.com/0BXyIHZnMG — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) March 17, 2024

One of the best to do it. Will thread a 40-tweet history of the bow tie and then in the replies eviscerate trolls. https://t.co/yLItVv2znJ — Meat Butz (@iammattbetz) March 17, 2024

Genuinely the guy knows men's fashion and how to ether people on the internet. Idk why people keep trying to challenge him on either one https://t.co/BhGTm7A1z1 — Riley (@Tranz_Ferdinand) March 17, 2024

Someone call the police,

there’s been a murder https://t.co/HNZIUVMBBq — Ali (@ali__samson) March 17, 2024

This is very good advice.

Stop squaring up to the menswear guy, better men than you have tried https://t.co/o7682wHHZR — Skylinex13 (@Skylinex13) March 17, 2024

Follow Derek for style tips and to see him eviscerate trolls.

READ MORE

The unexpected payoff to this tale of a guy who tucked his woolly jumper in his trousers is simply magnificent

Source Derek Guy Image Derek Guy