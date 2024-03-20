People have been sharing the most ‘insane interview moments’ and this knocked the rest into a cocked hat
It all started when @thatboiharley asked this question over on Twitter.
what is the most insane thing someone has said during a interview
And it prompted no shortage of memorable and occasionally terrifying interview moments.
But there really was only one winner.
The moment came at the end of Ruby Wax’s programme with OJ Simpson as part of her BBC series back in 1998, and there’s a rather fabulous retrospective in which the comedian and presenter looks back on her celebrity encounters on the iPlayer here.
LMAO oj dont know how to read the room
How did this air on national television
They should of locked him up after that
