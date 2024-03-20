People have been sharing the most ‘insane interview moments’ and this knocked the rest into a cocked hat

Celebrity tv

It all started when @thatboiharley asked this question over on Twitter.

what is the most insane thing someone has said during a interview — NBAVante (@thatboiharley) March 17, 2024

And it prompted no shortage of memorable and occasionally terrifying interview moments.

you will never find a more insane interview pic.twitter.com/e7oiNwKybN https://t.co/TIAJcr6bn7 — deserted scope ⚰️ (@DesertedScope) March 19, 2024

Was just thinking about this one again the other day https://t.co/N6GS5V5hkg pic.twitter.com/AKBXHEyLFk — Everything App Hidden Blue Subscriber (@swamp_land) March 19, 2024

But there really was only one winner.

how did oj simpson get away with this https://t.co/teKxWCwDON pic.twitter.com/nrvP4kNjSJ — kira (@kirawontmiss) March 19, 2024

The moment came at the end of Ruby Wax’s programme with OJ Simpson as part of her BBC series back in 1998, and there’s a rather fabulous retrospective in which the comedian and presenter looks back on her celebrity encounters on the iPlayer here.

LMAO oj dont know how to read the room — o (@Omarlelie) March 19, 2024

How did this air on national television — Halal Nation (@HalalNation_) March 19, 2024

They should of locked him up after that — ghost. (@uncensordghost) March 19, 2024

Source @thatboiharley