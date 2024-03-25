Politics conservatives

Jeremy Hunt said £100,000 isn’t a huge salary, and people thought it was a bit rich – 15 gobsmacked responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 25th, 2024

Episode 4,600,918 of ‘Out-of-touch Politicians’ features a hot take on earnings from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt – the man who forgot he owned seven luxury properties in Southampton

The comment came from a long post on Twitter/X, specifically this bit.

I spoke to a lady from Godalming about eligibility for the government’s childcare offer which is not available if one parent is earning over £100k.

That is an issue I would really like to sort out after the next election as I am aware that it is not huge salary in our area if you have a mortgage to pay.

He elaborated in an interview with Sky’s Trevor Phillips.

We’re not sure anyone bought it.

Maybe Hunt’s choice of words was the problem.

Or maybe it’s him.

