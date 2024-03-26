Nigel Farage asked why farmers were protesting outside Parliament and the nation replied as one

News farmers nigel farage

As you may have seen elsewhere, tractor-driving farmers have descended on parliament to protest at cheap food imports and a lack of support for UK food production.

One beef and arable farmer said the government had ‘totally betrayed them’ after promising to deliver a ‘ready-made deal with the EU which would see British agriculture boom’.

And Nigel Farage was on hand to report from the scene for GB News.

Join me on GB News at 7pm… pic.twitter.com/HAOhqIj63c — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 25, 2024

Yes indeed, Nigel, what can possibly have happened to have put UK farming in peril?

Fortunately there were one or two (thousand) people only too happy to help.

I can see that two huge shitspreaders have turned up (the biggest one pictured on the left of the frame). — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) March 25, 2024

Farage listing the farmers’ problems as if he’s not the cunt that caused them… pic.twitter.com/sz75uyd73T — Oliver Stirling (@OWS1892) March 25, 2024

Brexit seems to be the root cause of the farmers’ protest so you should probably interview yourself, Nigel. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 25, 2024

“See those boatfulls of substandard imports that are now allowed due to Brexit and are destroying UK farming? That’s my fault.” pic.twitter.com/lTNQjoxflF — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) March 25, 2024

This absolute griftingNigel Farage doesn’t realise farmers are there protesting because of him & Brexit! What an absolute tool!!! The clip is probably short as he would have been told where to go in no uncertain terms!!! https://t.co/XUzP6ssDPD — GET TORIES DONE – GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) March 25, 2024

