Nigel Farage asked why farmers were protesting outside Parliament and the nation replied as one

John Plunkett. Updated March 26th, 2024

As you may have seen elsewhere, tractor-driving farmers have descended on parliament to protest at cheap food imports and a lack of support for UK food production.

One beef and arable farmer said the government had ‘totally betrayed them’ after promising to deliver a ‘ready-made deal with the EU which would see British agriculture boom’.

And Nigel Farage was on hand to report from the scene for GB News.

Yes indeed, Nigel, what can possibly have happened to have put UK farming in peril?

Fortunately there were one or two (thousand) people only too happy to help.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

