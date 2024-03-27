Donald Trump’s bible advert is a testament to his dedication to the grift – 16 perfect takedowns

US donald trump

Despite having been set a deadline of Monday to pay a whopping $464m bond after being found liable for fraudulently inflating the value of his assets, Donald Trump somehow grabbed a reprieve of sorts, with an extension of 10 days to find a reduced amount of $175m.

We can’t understand why he didn’t just pay it and get it over with.

There’s a spectacular irony about posting that on a platform with ‘truth’ in the name. It’s clear that the former President is becoming increasingly desperate to get his hands on some cash, which might be why he’s done this.

Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible. @TheLeeGreenwood https://t.co/1KK5QgVK85 pic.twitter.com/XoCIeGDpAg — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 26, 2024

We’re surprised he made it through the speech without being struck by lightning – especially the bit where he said it’s his favourite book.

Here’s how Twitter/X reacted to his latest grift.

1) He's never prayed in his life.

2) If that were a real bible, it would burst into a ball of flame. https://t.co/Qk0wAewEnV — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 26, 2024

The guy who cheats on his wife with pornstars, mocks the disabled, laughs at the veterans, and steals from charities is selling a Bible during Holy Week. This is exactly what caused Jesus to flip those tables. pic.twitter.com/y8KwwjGMWk — Warren (@swd2) March 26, 2024

Donald Trump is selling Bibles because he says it is so important to him. The Bible forbids both divorce and adultery. Donald Trump divorced two of his wives (so far) and committed adultery on *all* of them. Once, with a porn star after his wife had just given birth. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 27, 2024

Gawd. It wants money forTrump bible. On Holy Week. God wont like this. Man with no shame is worse than man without head https://t.co/ihWJcGsdKW — Mia Farrow ️‍ (@MiaFarrow) March 27, 2024

jeez louise he’s grifting off the bible now pic.twitter.com/LbsgnUuJ63 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2024

Amen. Jesus was a great American who literally wrote the Bible. Those who deny that conveniently ignore that the Bible is written in English. America is the birthplace of the English language. And this is coming from a youth football coaching legend, not some random clown — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) March 26, 2024

Just Donald Trump… flogging Bibles… with all the passion of child stirring cold porridge they didn't ask for https://t.co/wtiyHotbpf — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 26, 2024

Because nothing says Holy Week like buying a Trump Bible for $59.99… https://t.co/MpZsz3EecX — Johnny (@jrptigers) March 26, 2024

President Trump’s God Bless the USA Bible improves the word of God so much that even Christ Jesus would be first in line for a signed copy. pic.twitter.com/JX7t7MgpQL — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) March 26, 2024

I'm surprised he's not saying it's autographed by Jesus. His base would absolutely fall for it. https://t.co/J2qmLrEMjB — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) March 26, 2024

The American flag has no business on a Bible. This is not faith, nor is it patriotism. It is an abomination of both. pic.twitter.com/l5CL7WJZbF — Deacon Blues (@DeaconBlues0) March 26, 2024

Well, I guess now that Trump is selling a bible, we can soon expect Christianity to go bankrupt. https://t.co/VfwStZgfxz — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) March 26, 2024

His next product after the Bible scam fizzles out. pic.twitter.com/i943mYdVgD — ⚖️FIGHT TRUMP CRIME (@lolrh1) March 26, 2024

Look, if you want some cheap knockoff WOKE version of the Bible/Constitution/Pledge of Allegiance, sure, you buy from someone else. BUT if you want the REAL DEAL you pay $70 and buy it from a guy who also sells shoes and cryptocurrency. https://t.co/I4bytddZ7Z — Concerned Parent in North Texas (@ZachRunsThings) March 26, 2024

There’s no reason to pay $60.00 for a Trump Bible, they give them away at every hotel. Follow me for more money savings tips. pic.twitter.com/saHPMisY9A — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) March 26, 2024

This is a little on the nose.

Spelled “prey” wrong lol — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) March 26, 2024

