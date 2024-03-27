US donald trump

Donald Trump’s bible advert is a testament to his dedication to the grift – 16 perfect takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 27th, 2024

Despite having been set a deadline of Monday to pay a whopping $464m bond after being found liable for fraudulently inflating the value of his assets, Donald Trump somehow grabbed a reprieve of sorts, with an extension of 10 days to find a reduced amount of $175m.

We can’t understand why he didn’t just pay it and get it over with.

Truth Details Avatar Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump THROUGH HARD WORK, TALENT, AND LUCK, I CURRENTLY HAVE ALMOST FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS IN CASH, A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF WHICH I INTENDED TO USE IN MY CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT. THE OFTEN OVERTURNED POLITICAL HACK JUDGE ON THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT A.G. CASE, WHERE I HAVE DONE NOTHING WRONG, KNEW THIS, WANTED TO TAKE IT AWAY FROM ME, AND THAT’S WHERE AND WHY HE CAME UP WITH THE SHOCKING NUMBER WHICH, COUPLED WITH HIS CRAZY INTEREST DEMAND, IS APPROXIMATELY $454,000,000. I DID NOTHING WRONG EXCEPT WIN AN ELECTION IN 2016 THAT I WASN’T EXPECTED TO WIN, DID EVEN BETTER IN 2020, AND NOW LEAD, BY A LOT, IN 2024.THIS IS COMMUNISM IN AMERICA!

There’s a spectacular irony about posting that on a platform with ‘truth’ in the name. It’s clear that the former President is becoming increasingly desperate to get his hands on some cash, which might be why he’s done this.

We’re surprised he made it through the speech without being struck by lightning – especially the bit where he said it’s his favourite book.

Here’s how Twitter/X reacted to his latest grift.

This is a little on the nose.

