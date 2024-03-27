Videos good morning britain Richard Madeley Susanna reid

Richard Madeley’s comedy reverse ferret after he is corrected by Susanna Reid is a most satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated March 27th, 2024

To the studios of ITV’s Good Morning Britain now where Susanna Reid once again had the pleasure – such as it is – of presenting the show alongside Richard Madeley.

And Madeley is famous for spouting nonsense – more Partridge than Alan Patridge and all that – but this one is a proper cracker.

It’s a discussion of the BBC licence fee with guests Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce and when we say watch to the end, you really do have to watch to the end.

Just incredible.

And it took us back to this from back in the day.

Okay, so maybe it’s not the dumbest thing he’s said, but it’s definitely up there.

Source @ImIncorrigible