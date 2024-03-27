Richard Madeley’s comedy reverse ferret after he is corrected by Susanna Reid is a most satisfying watch

Videos good morning britain Richard Madeley Susanna reid

To the studios of ITV’s Good Morning Britain now where Susanna Reid once again had the pleasure – such as it is – of presenting the show alongside Richard Madeley.

And Madeley is famous for spouting nonsense – more Partridge than Alan Patridge and all that – but this one is a proper cracker.

It’s a discussion of the BBC licence fee with guests Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce and when we say watch to the end, you really do have to watch to the end.

Peak Richard Madeley discussing the BBC licence fee on #GMB #MoronOfTheWeek #r4today pic.twitter.com/ad49jvpl8k — I Am Incorrigible also on Bluesky, threads & masto (@ImIncorrigible) March 27, 2024

Just incredible.

Discussing the BBC licence fee on #GMB just now… Kevin Maguire: I don't want to pay for the royal family, but I have to.; I don't want to pay for nuclear weapons but I have to Richard Madeley: I don't want to pay for Netflix or Sky but I have to#MoronOfTheWeek#r4today — I Am Incorrigible also on Bluesky, threads & masto (@ImIncorrigible) March 27, 2024

And it took us back to this from back in the day.

Richard Madeley has gone full Alan Partridge all week on Good Morning Britain. @richardm56 @GMB pic.twitter.com/cmgSiXJPcu — JOE (@JOE_co_uk) August 30, 2017

Okay, so maybe it’s not the dumbest thing he’s said, but it’s definitely up there.

Source @ImIncorrigible