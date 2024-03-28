Simply 13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

Twitter takedowns

If you like a winning comeback then you’ve come to the right place, our weekly round-up of the funniest and most brutal takedowns that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Hail Mary!’

Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible. @TheLeeGreenwood https://t.co/1KK5QgVK85 pic.twitter.com/XoCIeGDpAg — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 26, 2024

1) He’s never prayed in his life.

2) If that were a real bible, it would burst into a ball of flame. https://t.co/Qk0wAewEnV — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 26, 2024

(via)

2. ‘Cut down to size’

Net Zero Nonsense. Cutting my lawns with a battery powered lawnmower (a gift) gets you thinking. pic.twitter.com/QTk2vKt4kD — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) March 24, 2024

Has that hoody got no party affiliation on it so you can get decent wear out of it? — Ben (@Bennyjj81) March 24, 2024

(via)

3. ‘Anti-vax tweeter gets murdered with a unique insult’

(via)

4. ‘Balls to Quentin Letts’

#gmb

Ed Balls putting Quentin Letts back in his box after he calls Balls “Mr Cooper”.@GMB pic.twitter.com/qNb2lbbzPV — Martin Burslam (@NeonLuvBar) March 21, 2024

(via)

5. ‘Easter fun’

(via)

6. ‘Lorraine Kelly should have got a Bafta for this minute of sheer brilliance alone!’

Lorraine Kelly should have got a BAFTA for this minute of sheer brilliance alone! #ToryCriminalsUnfitToGovern pic.twitter.com/uluC94WoGV — Niall James (@NiallJames8787) March 25, 2024

(via)