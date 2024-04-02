Liz Truss’s Easter message raised more questions than it answered – 26 funniest responses

Twitter Liz Truss

As on every religious holiday, Easter Sunday saw a flurry of well-wishes from politicians of all faiths and none. It’s a tradition and a nice gesture, as well as a bit of an obligation in the battle for votes.

As families come together this Easter, I want to pay tribute to the amazing work churches and Christian communities do in parishes across the country. Your values of compassion, service and family are at the heart of our national life. I wish everyone a very Happy Easter. pic.twitter.com/7u1FgwTgt3 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 31, 2024

Churches like @Smitf_London provide a source of hope for their communities through the support they provide. Today, on Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and look towards the future with hope. On behalf of the Labour Party, Happy Easter. pic.twitter.com/JtVIItUGqp — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 31, 2024

To all those gathering in churches and homes around the world today: Happy Easter. May God bless and keep you. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 31, 2024

Liz Truss, who often gives the impression of believing she’s still the PM, shared this seasonal image.

Her decision to pose outside St Mary the Virgin Church in Norfolk – which was badly damaged in a fire two years ago – seemed like a metaphor for something or other.

nothing says ‘Happy Easter!’ like taking a picture with a heisted lamb outside a boarded up ‘danger do not enter’ fenced off church https://t.co/uZYEuWxsj8 — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 31, 2024

"Make me PM again or the lamb gets it" #HappyEaster pic.twitter.com/tjmNoomrmV — The Jase (@jasemonkey) March 31, 2024

The words say ‘Happy Easter’ but the eyes say ‘This is going in a casserole.’ https://t.co/oC7c7Okxwa — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) March 31, 2024

I love the details here. The shuttered church surrounded by temporary fencing, the broken signpost, the lamb thinking “Where’s the deep state when you need it?” https://t.co/gInMPTo5VA — Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) March 31, 2024

Waiting for a genie to appear having rubbed it and asked for three wishes. pic.twitter.com/NOcAhktHGN — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) March 31, 2024

Happy Boarded-up Church Sunday!! — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) March 31, 2024

Officers from the Rural Crime Taskforce are appealing for information after a report of Theft of Livestock A female was seen taking a young lamb pic.twitter.com/gODBm1Dd11 — Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) March 31, 2024

Look out for a new episode of “Midsomer Murders” with DCI Barnaby and DS Winter tested to the limit by the abduction of a sheep and a miscreant with a lettuce fetish in an old Gothic church. An Easter horror film for the whole family! pic.twitter.com/ZtteP93iBM — Neil Drysdale (@NeilDrysdale) March 31, 2024

