Liz Truss’s Easter message raised more questions than it answered – 26 funniest responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 2nd, 2024

As on every religious holiday, Easter Sunday saw a flurry of well-wishes from politicians of all faiths and none. It’s a tradition and a nice gesture, as well as a bit of an obligation in the battle for votes.

Liz Truss, who often gives the impression of believing she’s still the PM, shared this seasonal image.

Liz Truss standing in front of a closed-down church, holding a lamb. Text - Happy Easter!

Her decision to pose outside St Mary the Virgin Church in Norfolk – which was badly damaged in a fire two years ago – seemed like a metaphor for something or other.

