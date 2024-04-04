People have been sharing things that ‘seem overpriced but are 100% worth it’ – 23 most worthwhile investments

Life spending

We’re prefer to describe ourselves as cautious and frugal when it comes to spending money rather than, you know, tight, but we do love a bargain.

Except, sometimes, it really is worth splashing the cash on something even when it might seem overpriced. To do otherwise, as our old economics teacher would say, is a false economy.

Why are we wanging on like this? Because over on Reddit someone called Rice_farmer8 just asked this.

‘What seems to be overpriced, but in reality is 100% worth it?’

And if you’re thinking we read all the answers so you don’t have to, you’d be absolutely right.

1.

‘A good mattress.’

CompetitiveLion43

2.

‘Mattress, computer chair, anything you’re going to spend a lot of time using is worth investing in properly.’

Missgrumpy00

2.

‘Good shoes and socks.’

THGilmore

3.

‘A quality sofa. One from What A Room custom sofas, Room & Board, Arhaus or Flexsteel. Don’t go for the junk from Joybird, Ashley, Burrow, West Elm, etc.’

juanisimok

4.

‘Dental care.’

FleurDeLys1664

5.

‘Sunscreen.’

Big-Damage5731

6.

‘A concert ticket to your favorite artist, you’ll most likely forget about the money once they get on.’

ilovemathematics174

7.

‘Contraceptives. Way cheaper than an actual child.’

bgirlstarfire

8.

‘An expensive, well made bra.’

supremerancher

9.

‘Pots and pans. Cheap ones flake, scratch, warp, scorch, or just simply don’t transfer heat evenly. A good set (especially skillets) will help prevent all kinds of cooking disasters. Doesn’t have to be top-of-the-line – just avoid bargain basement junk.’

wildbillnj1975

10.

‘Good headphones. I mean, very good headphones. I’d easily spend several hundreds on a new pair. It’s just a whole new world.’

Complex_Bar6440

11.

‘Anything that separates you from the ground. Shoes, tires, mattress, etc.’

AnonMouse513

12.

‘I’m usually a cheapskate but experience has taught me that some things are worth spending money on. For example:

‘Car wash vacuum cleaners. So worth it to spend $1.50 or whatever to use one rather than trying to use your own vacuum cleaner. And, they get your car cleaner much faster than dragging out your home vacuum to try to clean your car with.

‘Electronics. Buy them new from brand name shops. It isn’t worth hassling to save $10 somewhere and getting something that doesn’t work or doesn’t have a reasonable return policy.

‘Household help. If you can afford it get someone to come in and clean your house on a regular basis. So it stays…always clean, without you having to do anything.

‘Education. Now this is a big one and far more could be written about it. Obviously not all education expense is worthwhile, so I’m not necessarily referring to a college degree or whatnot. But educating yourself – or especially, educating kids if you have them, can return dividends throughout their life.’

TTTT27