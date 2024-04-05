Celebrity Fleabag tv

Andrew Scott had a message for people still watching Fleabag and it’s just fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated April 5th, 2024

The great Andrew Scott is back on our screens in a Netflix adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s classic novel The Talented Mr Ripley and very good it is too, apparently.

And we mention him not because the new series is so good – but it is! – but because the great man had a message for people still watching Fleabag in which he played The Priest – as if you need reminding – which ended five years ago.

And it’s 14 seconds very well spent.

Bravo!

Source @EW