Andrew Scott had a message for people still watching Fleabag and it’s just fabulous
The great Andrew Scott is back on our screens in a Netflix adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s classic novel The Talented Mr Ripley and very good it is too, apparently.
And we mention him not because the new series is so good – but it is! – but because the great man had a message for people still watching Fleabag in which he played The Priest – as if you need reminding – which ended five years ago.
And it’s 14 seconds very well spent.
Andrew Scott has a message for people still watching #Fleabag. pic.twitter.com/Ki82src9Pq
Bravo!
