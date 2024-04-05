Andrew Scott had a message for people still watching Fleabag and it’s just fabulous

Celebrity Fleabag tv

The great Andrew Scott is back on our screens in a Netflix adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s classic novel The Talented Mr Ripley and very good it is too, apparently.

And we mention him not because the new series is so good – but it is! – but because the great man had a message for people still watching Fleabag in which he played The Priest – as if you need reminding – which ended five years ago.

And it’s 14 seconds very well spent.

Andrew Scott has a message for people still watching #Fleabag. pic.twitter.com/Ki82src9Pq — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 4, 2024

Bravo!

“Do something better with your life.” IM TRYINGGGGFFFFGFF https://t.co/UG8zBI8iQM — Paris ⃤ || is On the Edge (@cillbreech) April 5, 2024

me wallowing in the ofmd gravy basket https://t.co/dxMJGxVTQb — molly | ‍☠️ (@aproperpirate) April 4, 2024

Oh, ah, yeah, I started it this week, so you all can get off my case about it! Starting S2 tonight and I’m ready for the devastation! https://t.co/6739SszTTw — Stef (known toucher of cursed objects) (@krakenteacups) April 5, 2024

he really said touch grass https://t.co/hznYEGLg2F — neptune/nikk the pronoun freak ✊ (@neptunestardust) April 4, 2024

