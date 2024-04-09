Non-Americans are sharing the things Americans do that really freaks them out – 19 weirdest

Twitter Americans

There are two types of countries in the western world. There is the United States … and then there is everywhere else.

A slight exaggeration, obviously, but stick with us because it does serve the purpose of introducing this tweet which went viral after @stylenat_ asked this.

As a non American, what is something that Americans do that freaks/weirds you out ? pic.twitter.com/q8GBmIHlVY — Natalie #1 everred stan ✨ (@stylenat_) April 7, 2024

Yes, it’s time once again to return to the well signposted ‘Americans! WTF?’

And these 19 people surely put it best.

Recipes where it’s just loads of cans and packets of stuff chucked into a pot https://t.co/9zQe4YDRFa — Sarah (@idlewildgirl) April 7, 2024

Said this before but when they take the little ‘s’ from ‘maths’ and stick it on the end of Lego. https://t.co/zKWiHik8eA — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) April 8, 2024

There’s a lot, but the most baffling is assuming that American is the default setting of the world. Confidently coming into discussions like “um y’all are underage drinking at 19” or what have you. No other country does this https://t.co/3iyXPmSTn2 — Your good friend Chris Normal (@HeyThatsMyLeg) April 8, 2024

not knowing basic geography — giulia’s song · SHOULDVE SAID NO LIVE (@staytvfn) April 7, 2024

Say that they’re more Irish than Irish people, even though they’ve never been in Ireland. https://t.co/iRUNdWbisJ — Aisling (@brodstanaccount) April 8, 2024

microwaving water instead of buying a damn kettle https://t.co/9WSh2se2KX pic.twitter.com/Mkbo4ajH68 — alex (@capcaveprick) April 8, 2024

The way you write your dates. Month first? Come on! — Sophie (@SophieGooner) April 7, 2024

