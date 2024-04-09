Twitter Americans

Non-Americans are sharing the things Americans do that really freaks them out – 19 weirdest

John Plunkett. Updated April 9th, 2024

There are two types of countries in the western world. There is the United States … and then there is everywhere else.

A slight exaggeration, obviously, but stick with us because it does serve the purpose of introducing this tweet which went viral after @stylenat_ asked this.

Yes, it’s time once again to return to the well signposted ‘Americans! WTF?’

And these 19 people surely put it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2