The Count Binface manifesto has dropped, and it’s definitely a vote winner – 15 ringing endorsements

Politics London

The only London Mayoral candidate with a bin for a head – Count Binface, in case you thought we were commenting on anyone’s looks – is in full electioneering mode as the big day looms. It’s absolutely glorious to witness.

I’m LITTERally the best choice to be Mayor of London. It’s time to take the trash out and make your vote Count. pic.twitter.com/rdnMXshsDn — Count Binface (@CountBinface) April 4, 2024

According to tonight’s Evening Standard, out of 13 candidates I am joint 6th most likely to be the next Mayor of London. Help me prove that’s an underestimate! #BindependenceDay pic.twitter.com/oCXkf3eYr4 — Count Binface (@CountBinface) April 5, 2024

The most important thing, obviously, is what the Count would do if he got the job. Happily, it’s all laid out in his newly released manifesto. We’re begging you to read it.

Here it is: my 2024 manifesto to be Mayor of London. Can any other candidate beat this? Not a chance! #VoteBinface #MakeYourVoteCount #IchBinEinLondoner pic.twitter.com/4blqS2IjTa — Count Binface (@CountBinface) April 8, 2024

Let’s take a closer look at those crucial pledges.

There’s no knowing what will happen in the election, but it looks like Count Binface has the vote of Twitter/X.

1.

As a Croydon resident who lives near Selsdon, I celebrate the heritage status put on the 5 metre cycle lane I never knew existed! https://t.co/T7EBF0rAT9 — Brian Edwards (@brianftang) April 8, 2024

2.

If we could still give 2nd preference votes, Binface would get mine for this quip alone https://t.co/PtwWpxpk0h pic.twitter.com/RdnlUU3xov — Ed Brody (@chiefbrody1984) April 8, 2024

3.

Plenty to get behind here. You know how I feel about speakerphone conversations on public transport… https://t.co/oO7z9piWV5 — Dr Claire B (@Dr_Claire_B) April 8, 2024

4.

I for one would like to see cross-party consensus on pledge 21. https://t.co/pCmX2BfX9O — Sharon O'Dea (@sharonodea) April 8, 2024

5.

That moment when you conclude that @CountBinface would be a better Mayor of London than @Councillorsuzie. https://t.co/6lCjRxIKVb — Faisel Sadiq (@FaiselSadiq) April 8, 2024

6.

A fine manifesto Count Binface….I'm particularly keen on point 8. — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 8, 2024

Thank you Carol! I took one from the top and 23 from anywhere else. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) April 8, 2024

7.

25. Dr Ben Janaway in charge of emotions. Please add it. Everybody gets emotions. — Dr Janaway (@drjanaway) April 8, 2024

8.

Many moderate people would support your principled stand regarding Winkleman’s fringe and hand dryer positioning, but what’s all this extremist nonsense about affordable housing and scrapping voter ID? https://t.co/4sDrTSGZYR — Anthony Ryan (@writer_anthony) April 8, 2024

9.

Binface has the best Manifesto by a country Kilometer!! https://t.co/qPB1ECbjic — Kevin (@AkamKevin) April 8, 2024

10.

Very sensible indeed. https://t.co/rakOn3F5bo — Brexit Air Cargo Ltd (@jemmy_wood) April 8, 2024

11.

It's the commitment by @CountBinface to point 20 which marks him out as a serious politician. He just keeps plugging away at that bloody hand dryer. Also v keen on points 1, 7, 12, 14, 17 and 23. Other candidates are invited to nick these policies. https://t.co/ZUEuvMOqm0 — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) April 8, 2024

I mean, seriously, Jay. Look at it. pic.twitter.com/Vuki7uklPz — Count Binface (@CountBinface) April 8, 2024

12.

If I were a Londoner I would be voting for this manifesto…number 17 would be especially welcome https://t.co/0lKYKyNLwr — Lady Ermintrude (@ladyermintrude) April 8, 2024

13.

A really solid manifesto! So much common sense. And far less absurd than Susan Hall’s. https://t.co/MuiMr3BDle — Bec (@beckyboopta) April 8, 2024

14.

I’m firmly in the “Team Khan” team for this round … … but DAMNED if I can find a single quibble in any of this list. https://t.co/iAtUwDPNE0 — Tom A (@TomAustin64) April 8, 2024

15.

I don't think any party has a more compelling candidate than Count Binface. https://t.co/dmAvcXKVK1 — Philip Priestley (@PublicPriestley) April 8, 2024

There’s one last very important point to note about this.

Let’s never stop enjoying the fact that Count Binface is standing for Mayor of London and Laurence Fox is not. https://t.co/BavVX1sFqA — Scott (@merseytart) April 8, 2024

READ MORE

Laurence Fox is tying with Count Binface in the London mayoral race and Count Binface said it best

Source Count Binface Image Count Binface, Count Binface