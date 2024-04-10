News alan partridge nick ferrari Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak just got a phone-in caller’s name wrong in the funniest way possible and we can’t stop watching
Another day, another Rishi Sunak political masterclass, this time when he decided to talk to the people direct on Nick Ferrari’s LBC breakfast show.
What could possibly go wrong, you might think?
Well, he could get the name of the phone-in caller right for a start. And the PM (at the time of writing) didn’t just get it wrong, he got it wrong in the funniest way possible.
“The next caller Louise, is in the Rhondda Valley and you’re through to the Prime Minister, go ahead Louise.”
“Good morning Prime Minister.”
“Hi Rhonda…” pic.twitter.com/JFd5C1EL1R
— Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 10, 2024
Has there ever been a PM less fit to be PM? Don’t answer that, Liz Truss.
An AI bot would be a more convincing human.
— Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) April 10, 2024
Tory psychosis, a brief timeline:-
2019: “No one can be worse than May”.
2022: “No one can be worse than Johnson.”
Also 2022: “No one can be worse than Truss.”
2024: “HI RHONDA!” https://t.co/GvtjmoGpzT
— Brendan May (@bmay) April 10, 2024
Like being governed by Leslie Nielsen
— Retrocanary (@Retrocanary) April 10, 2024
Help me Rhonda
Help, help me Rhonda
Help me Rhonda
Help, help me Rhonda
Help me Rhonda yeah
Get her out of my heart https://t.co/MQaVZVvXs3
— Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) April 10, 2024
“I’ve got friends from all over the country, Scottish, Irish, Welsh… er well not Welsh, obviously…”@LBC #rhondda pic.twitter.com/NffznBt6IW
— Hughesy #SaveOurNHS (@Hughesy53) April 10, 2024
Surprised he didn’t actually say Rwanda instead of Rhondda as it’s all he thinks about every single minute of the day
— MEIAD.AKA.KATWUMMAN (@Maureen02768735) April 10, 2024
Rishi Sunak clearly demonstrates the amount of attention he gives to the people of Wales
“Hi Rhondda” ♀️ https://t.co/V6RfKKf38I
— Jo Stevens (@JoStevensLabour) April 10, 2024
And if you’re thinking it immediately reminded people of a certain local radio DJ and primetime BBC1 magazine show presenter, you’d be absolutely right.
#AccidentalPartridgepic.twitter.com/qlfcANFkUB
— Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) April 10, 2024
And it took us all the way to this from back in the day.
In two words …
Help me. https://t.co/hC3nu2l2nM
— Samuel West (@exitthelemming) April 10, 2024
Source @AdamBienkov