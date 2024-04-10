Rishi Sunak just got a phone-in caller’s name wrong in the funniest way possible and we can’t stop watching

News alan partridge nick ferrari Rishi Sunak

Another day, another Rishi Sunak political masterclass, this time when he decided to talk to the people direct on Nick Ferrari’s LBC breakfast show.

What could possibly go wrong, you might think?

Well, he could get the name of the phone-in caller right for a start. And the PM (at the time of writing) didn’t just get it wrong, he got it wrong in the funniest way possible.

“The next caller Louise, is in the Rhondda Valley and you’re through to the Prime Minister, go ahead Louise.” “Good morning Prime Minister.” “Hi Rhonda…” pic.twitter.com/JFd5C1EL1R — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 10, 2024

Has there ever been a PM less fit to be PM? Don’t answer that, Liz Truss.

An AI bot would be a more convincing human. — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) April 10, 2024

Tory psychosis, a brief timeline:- 2019: “No one can be worse than May”. 2022: “No one can be worse than Johnson.” Also 2022: “No one can be worse than Truss.” 2024: “HI RHONDA!” https://t.co/GvtjmoGpzT — Brendan May (@bmay) April 10, 2024

Like being governed by Leslie Nielsen — Retrocanary (@Retrocanary) April 10, 2024

Help me Rhonda

Help, help me Rhonda

Help me Rhonda

Help, help me Rhonda

Help me Rhonda yeah

Get her out of my heart https://t.co/MQaVZVvXs3 — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) April 10, 2024

Surprised he didn’t actually say Rwanda instead of Rhondda as it’s all he thinks about every single minute of the day — MEIAD.AKA.KATWUMMAN (@Maureen02768735) April 10, 2024

Rishi Sunak clearly demonstrates the amount of attention he gives to the people of Wales “Hi Rhondda” ‍♀️ https://t.co/V6RfKKf38I — Jo Stevens (@JoStevensLabour) April 10, 2024

And if you’re thinking it immediately reminded people of a certain local radio DJ and primetime BBC1 magazine show presenter, you’d be absolutely right.

And it took us all the way to this from back in the day.

In two words …

