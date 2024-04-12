Unofficial Minister for Extreme Irony Jacob Rees-Mogg described new Brexit checks as ‘an unnecessary act of self-harm’ – 14 massive facepalms

Politics jacob rees-mogg

If there’s one thing Brexiters have given the UK, it’s a seemingly endless supply of irony as they bemoan the effects of the very thing they ‘won’ in the referendum.

Brexiters have had their dreams of an ‘ex-pat’ life ruined by red tape and new costs.

Tim Martin has complained about the effect of ending freedom of movement.

Kate Hoey doesn’t like the effect of Brexit on Northern Ireland.

Former Minister for Brexit Opportunities, Jacob Rees-Mogg, gave his full-throated criticism of the latest Brexit regulations – estimated to cost the UK £2 billion – describing them as ‘an unnecessary act of self-harm’. These checks are an unnecessary act of self harm that will increase prices in an era of inflation. Brexit is an opportunity for deregulation not becoming a mini protectionist EU.https://t.co/MXTDuwMsNk — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) April 11, 2024

His stopped-clock act saw him once again in hypocrite territory, as well as under scrutiny by Community Notes.

The reactions were exactly how you’d imagine.

1.

These checks are an inevitable consequence of what you voted for ludicrous dimwit. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) April 11, 2024

2.

There's a floater in your bog that shouldn't be there, says man who just left floater in your bog. — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) April 11, 2024

3.

It’s almost as if he didn’t understand what he was voting for ….. https://t.co/vRmWcwjyUZ — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) April 11, 2024

4.

Christ, it’s not an act, you really are that stupid, aren’t you… https://t.co/f6dFgX7GBj — Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) April 11, 2024

5.

One of the brains behind Brexit explains why everybody else got it wrong. Etonsplaining at its worst https://t.co/UH3WOd1PAZ — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) April 11, 2024

6.

“I demand to know who shat in my pants.” https://t.co/39MiSwpJZr — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) April 11, 2024

7.

You did this….. pic.twitter.com/OnK9PoSqCY — Brian Whittaker (whittaker5569 on threads) (@BrianWhittaker2) April 11, 2024

8.

We wrote this 8 years ago, and barely a week goes by where one of you fails to prove it true at least once… pic.twitter.com/8paz9Grnea — NewsThump (@newsthump) April 11, 2024

9.

It’s taken him several years but bless JRM for finally understanding the utter sh*tshow he urged people to vote for. https://t.co/UMH1I69Ibu — Selina (@Selina__McT) April 11, 2024

10.

Deregulation = lowering welfare, environmental, consumer standards to reduce costs… ie risking our health

Not doing checks = undercutting our farmers and threatening our food security

Doing checks = red tape and cost You knew all this.

What a monumental Tory fuck-up Brexit is. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) April 11, 2024

11.

Remainers: this will happen

JRM: Project fear!!! It will never happen

Remainers: it obviously will happen

JRM: LAND OF HOPE AND GLORY!!

Remainers: it’s happened

JRM: I blame everyone else! https://t.co/dkBiMDVAqg — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) April 11, 2024

12.

This is your mess, own it! — Prosecco Scot ‍⬛ (@McLennan4) April 11, 2024

13.

My plan for border checks after the next election. We station unemployed Ree-Smogg in Dover and get him to taste all the dodgy food imports. https://t.co/vIXr4Lh3O0 — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) April 11, 2024

14.

James O’Brien put it succinctly.

READ MORE

Jacob Rees-Mogg described postponed Brexit measures as ‘an act of self-harm’ and there’s not enough facepalm in the world

Source Jacob Rees-Mogg Image Screengrab