Unofficial Minister for Extreme Irony Jacob Rees-Mogg described new Brexit checks as ‘an unnecessary act of self-harm’ – 14 massive facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 12th, 2024

If there’s one thing Brexiters have given the UK, it’s a seemingly endless supply of irony as they bemoan the effects of the very thing they ‘won’ in the referendum.

Brexiters have had their dreams of an ‘ex-pat’ life ruined by red tape and new costs.

News article about a couple whose dream of retiring to Italy has been ruined by the Brexit they voted for.

Tim Martin has complained about the effect of ending freedom of movement.

Kate Hoey doesn’t like the effect of Brexit on Northern Ireland.

"No one is speaking up for Northern Ireland." Baroness Kate Hoey says the Northern Ireland Protocol "has to be looked at" as it is causing "huge delays" to deliveries travelling to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Former Minister for Brexit Opportunities, Jacob Rees-Mogg, gave his full-throated criticism of the latest Brexit regulations – estimated to cost the UK £2 billion – describing them as ‘an unnecessary act of self-harm’.

His stopped-clock act saw him once again in hypocrite territory, as well as under scrutiny by Community Notes.

The checks are not unnecessary. They are a legal requirement of the European Union Withdrawal Agreement Act, which was approved by UK parliament and voted for by Jacob Rees-Mogg himself.

The reactions were exactly how you’d imagine.

James O’Brien put it succinctly.

Source Jacob Rees-Mogg Image Screengrab