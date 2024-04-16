17 funniest things people are saying about Liz Truss as her book (not a colouring book) finally comes out

News Liz Truss

Liz Truss was been back on the nation’s airwaves on Tuesday as she seeks to push sales of her new book, Ten Years To Save The West, rocketing into double figures.

My book #TenYearstoSavetheWest is out TODAY. If we are to save the west, conservatives must be prepared to fight – and take on the leftist establishment. Order a copy in and at https://t.co/doArHXhOYI pic.twitter.com/bEydWNufIS — Liz Truss (@trussliz) April 16, 2024

Sensibly she appears to have avoided BBC local radio but the interviews she did give are unlikely to change your opinion about her (indeed they confirm everything you already thought, multiplied by about 10,000).

There was this, for instance.

Liz Truss: “I’m not saying I’m perfect, nobody is perfect” pic.twitter.com/DRn7dFoLFC — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) April 15, 2024

And this!

How did God manage to fit this amount of stupid in one person?pic.twitter.com/kTEZtm15Ji — MICKEY ARMO (@ARMOMIKE40) April 15, 2024

It naturally prompted no end of comment and these people surely said it best.

Liz Truss “not ruling out” becoming Prime Minister again is a bit like me not ruling out winning Wimbledon, or discovering the lost city of Atlantis. It’s unlikely to ever be an issue — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 15, 2024

Ouch. Even her handbag is distancing itself from her… pic.twitter.com/nyS1kl2j7w — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) April 16, 2024

The problem with Liz Truss isn’t just that she’s stupid, but that she thinks she’s a genius. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) April 15, 2024

It’s rare that a room made of wood isn’t the most wooden thing in the room. https://t.co/jfTNktXwNN — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) April 16, 2024

Give it a bloody rest @trussliz, you absolute BELLEND. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) April 15, 2024

“How can a door also be a jar?” pic.twitter.com/3eUZqabj1G — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) April 15, 2024

