You don’t have to be a Labour voter to appreciate this former Tory MP’s magnificent letter about Conservative attacks on Angela Rayner

Politics Angela Rayner westminster

Newspaper letter of the week is surely this, sent by former Conservative MP Nick Boles to the Times about the Tory party’s attacks on Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.

Rayner is being investigated by police to see if she has committed a crime involving the sale of her council house nine years ago and whether she properly declared her main residence.

Keir Starmer’s number two has said she is confident she has followed the rules at all times but it is predictably the only thing the Daily Mail can think about right now.

And if you needed a response to all of that, look no further than Boles’ letter which went viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

Oof – Nick Boles on fire here. Best Letter to the Editor I have read in a long time. pic.twitter.com/ZSfZ0IiXUM — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) April 16, 2024

And here it is again in full, via @MrPMHarrison.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

Oh my. This letter to The Times by a former *Tory MP* on the Angela Rayner story is quite something. "I suppose that her attackers cannot bear the idea that they are about to lose to a woman who pulled herself up by her bootstraps. And who is going wipe the floor with them." ~AA pic.twitter.com/GVHffzM8WB — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 16, 2024

This is a thing of beauty! https://t.co/9FGF4MsHRy — UK(raine) Geopolitics (@biscuitstreee) April 16, 2024

Boles is making little effort to hide his contempt for what his party has become. — Dave A (@DaveAu79) April 16, 2024

From a former Tory MP, no less. Oof. https://t.co/H6XDnIu6Ky — Phil Harrison (@MrPMHarrison) April 16, 2024

Take a long had look at yourself @RishiSunak https://t.co/5xb81eLzo7 — Kevin (@AkamKevin) April 16, 2024

Nailed it. — Tazker (@TazkerV2) April 16, 2024

And every one of them words rang true and glowed like burnin’ coal pic.twitter.com/oZocrEeGYS — Chris Milsom (@MilsomChr) April 16, 2024

Source @MrPMHarrison @mikegalsworthy