People are sharing the movie posters that really don’t reflect the vibe of the movie – 23 must-sees

Entertainment films

There are good movie posters and there are bad movie posters, and then there are those movie posters which entirely misrepresent the film you’re about to go and see.

We say this after @EmmaTolkin said this over on Twitter.

THIS IS SO FUCKING FUNNY IT LOOKS LIKE A ROMCOM Pls share posters that TRULY do not match the actual tone/vibe of the movie, it’s my favorite. pic.twitter.com/mNcP2VSLzu — (̄ ) (@EmmaTolkin) April 12, 2024

And people shared no end of posters – a multiple of multiplexes worth, in fact, and these 23 are all classics of the genre.

share a poster that does not match the vibe of the movie https://t.co/sxPdRFzXRw pic.twitter.com/TAbjCNZu8t — bethany (@fiImgal) April 12, 2024

This Japanese poster for An American Werewolf in London pic.twitter.com/nGygOZQwyh — Blair Hoyle (@Blair_Hoyle) April 12, 2024

coquette 28 days later poster pic.twitter.com/3nOhKene6B — Reese Carmen (@ReeseVillella) April 12, 2024

This one immediately springs to mind. Supposedly, the person who designed this only saw like the first 5-7 minutes of the film and went from there. pic.twitter.com/TzKlXVGkoJ — David Letterman (@CabellBarlow) April 12, 2024

WEEKEND AT BERNIE’S Polish poster, always. pic.twitter.com/tPPC413IDp — Ciro Altabás (@ciroaltabas) April 12, 2024

The Turkish poster for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest pic.twitter.com/jeJVOfBVmR — (ಠ_ಠ) (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ (@ligma_male_) April 12, 2024

this is the thumbnail that popped up when i added “eyes wide shut” to my plex server pic.twitter.com/UmNoTpNpD1 — tim (@FlamingButtWind) April 12, 2024

And of course the feel good hit of the summer pic.twitter.com/nZVK3NCA8E — fabricated human (@darkofsky) April 12, 2024

