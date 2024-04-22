Chris Packham’s body language during Matt Hancock’s pre-marathon clip spoke volumes

Politics matt hancock

Sunday saw the biggest ever London Marathon take place, with over 50,000 runners of varying skill levels, most making much-needed funds for their favourite charities.

Here are a few highlights of the day.

HUGE NEWS FROM THE @LondonMarathon!!! 19-year-old Lloyd Martin has just finished and has become the youngest ever person with Down’s Syndrome to complete a full marathon*!!! ‍♂️ Lloyd is a legend and history maker – breaking down barriers – bravo. pic.twitter.com/EqLVzQ2ELV — Peter Gillibrand (@GillibrandPeter) April 21, 2024

WHAT A FINISH! Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir kicks to win the London Marathon and breaks the women's-only world record in 2:16:16‼️ A strong run that likely will get her on the Kenyan Olympic marathon squad for a title defense pic.twitter.com/rXPuLSVFvp — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) April 21, 2024

He’s done it! In 5 hours 21 minutes and 50 seconds. Christopher Eccleston crossed the finish line of the @LondonMarathon having raised over £10,000 for Big Issue. As soon as he finished the race he wanted to send a personal video message to all of his supporters. Watch below. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nD8UAO2Qbd — Big Issue (@BigIssue) April 21, 2024

As Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg was due to finish just as the non-elite, non-wheelchair entrants were heading off, the show broadcast messages from a few MPs taking part, including Matt Hancock – who had a very relatable effect on guest Chris Packham.

Fair to say Chris Packham is not a fan of Matt Hancock. pic.twitter.com/w1HaPr2dYj — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 21, 2024

He clearly wasn’t the only person feeling that way.

1.

Chris Packham reacting to Matt Hancock's Kendall Roy energy is all of us today on #bbclaurak. pic.twitter.com/UakPp3ro3k — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) April 21, 2024

2.

Chris Packham is a legend. https://t.co/J44zQ1ICQk — penelope the san portablo girl (@LouiseScot51918) April 21, 2024

3.

Chris Packham reacts to Matt Hancock on behalf of the entire nation. #BBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/2oGLaTyzYX — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) April 21, 2024

4.

"After successfully raising over £10,000 for ALF, Mr Hancock deducted his necessary expenses & handed over £12.75, saying "glad I could make a difference"." https://t.co/VgxHd8SKzT — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) April 21, 2024

5.

If you didn’t already love @ChrisGPackham his response to seeing Matt Hancock talking about the #LondonMarathon on #bbclaurak was golden. pic.twitter.com/ROO9MWp7Hx — Cassie Young (@ModernCassie) April 21, 2024

6.

Matt hancock.!!!! Surely he is running for PPE contracts for his family and friends ? https://t.co/V8etTOOcUc — J.M. (@janfeghia) April 21, 2024

7.

Chris Packham non verbally communicates for us all here. https://t.co/hkMOj7Cu8t — Stuart Forrest (@MrStuartForrest) April 21, 2024

8.

Chris Packham took no prisoners on this morning's #BBCLauraK https://t.co/zgpvodu3rr — Steve Scott (@sassquad) April 21, 2024

9.

National Treasure Chris Packham with head in hands when he sees Matt Hancock's waffling.

We know how you feel Chris. We feel your pain. #BBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/VzC84qGlLJ — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) April 21, 2024

10.

We all felt like Chris Packham today, listening to Matt Hancock on #bbclaurak.#LondonMarathon pic.twitter.com/OryWCKybCt — Dermot Devlin he/him (@castleDD) April 21, 2024

11.

"I wonder if 26 miles is enough distance to successfully outrun my conscience?…" – Matt Hancock's Internal Monologue #LondonMarathon #ToriesCorruptToTheCore https://t.co/KLyl9kj74U — Nathan Virica-James (@BVDBABY) April 21, 2024

12.

Matt Hancock now doing running-themed content. Pretty sure it's harassment at this point. https://t.co/LQhXKZPNoM — Rob Gilroy (@RobGilroy) April 21, 2024

There was a word of support for Matt Hancock from the very funny Sir Michael Take CBE – sort of.

HOW DARE Chris Packham the environmental Vorderist react like this!

Matt saved millions of lives

He gave up the chance of being PM for love

He’s a proven SAS soldier too.

His moisture,

His conkers,

His sputum,

His stiffened Wragg

Is loved by so many.❤️pic.twitter.com/mO8JLWGaSM — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) April 21, 2024

As the clip is almost certainly going to become a meme, we’ll let Chris himself start that trend on a much more important topic.

Feel the same way about inaction from our leaders on climate and biodiversity collapse ? We have a BIG announcement coming on Wednesday in what we hope will be the largest ever UK mobilisation of people for nature . Signup to hear it first https://t.co/ZoUnMydkZW#bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/YXcpQ2jcSa — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) April 21, 2024

