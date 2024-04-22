Politics matt hancock

Chris Packham’s body language during Matt Hancock’s pre-marathon clip spoke volumes

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 22nd, 2024

Sunday saw the biggest ever London Marathon take place, with over 50,000 runners of varying skill levels, most making much-needed funds for their favourite charities.

Here are a few highlights of the day.

As Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg was due to finish just as the non-elite, non-wheelchair entrants were heading off, the show broadcast messages from a few MPs taking part, including Matt Hancock – who had a very relatable effect on guest Chris Packham.

He clearly wasn’t the only person feeling that way.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

There was a word of support for Matt Hancock from the very funny Sir Michael Take CBE – sort of.

As the clip is almost certainly going to become a meme, we’ll let Chris himself start that trend on a much more important topic.

Source Scott Bryan Image Screengrab