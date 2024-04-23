Politics conservatives

17 spirited responses to the Tories throwing a drinks party during the Rwanda Bill debate

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 23rd, 2024

Rishi Sunak‘s flagship Rwanda Bill is finally set to become law after the House of Lords threw in the towel following a very long session of parliamentary ping pong on Monday.

In a speech ahead of the debate, Sunak had pledged to get the bill through the House no matter how long the session took.

It’s an oddly unpopular policy on which to hang his legacy, and widely believed to be unlikely to deter either asylum seekers or people traffickers.

If nothing else, the desperation to push through the Rwanda Bill, literally at any cost, has made the Government look blinkered and out of touch with what matters to the electorate.

To make themselves even less relatable, Conservatives had a drinks reception in the PM’s office.

It went down as well as you’d expect.

