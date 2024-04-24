Angela Rayner came up with a new name for Rishi Sunak at PMQs and it’s childish but very funny

Politics Angela Rayner PMQs Rishi Sunak

To Prime Minister’s Questions now where deputies Oliver Dowden and Angela Rayner were sitting – or should that be standing – in for Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer.

And naturally lots of attention focussed on Rayner and the on-going council house row, but we mention it not because of any of that but because the Labour deputy came up with a new nickname for the beleaguered PM.

And it was childish but very funny.

Scenes in the Commons, where Angela Rayner has just called Rishi Sunak a "pint-size loser" #pmqs pic.twitter.com/2ujVX2RvFZ — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) April 24, 2024

And while we’re not ones for name-calling, in this case we’ll make an exception.

Angela Rayner calling Rishi Sunak a "pint sized loser" at #PMQs oh dear that might catch on — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) April 24, 2024

Are personal attacks like this allowed? — Ginderella (@RedSoledGooner) April 24, 2024

Sunak calls Starmer a "terrorist sympathiser", don't think anything is deemed too much at PMQs! — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) April 24, 2024

Angela Rayner scores a last-minute winner by accusing the Tories of "ditching their biggest election winner for a pint-sized loser". Amazing scenes. https://t.co/BOmuEoJQ64 — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) April 24, 2024

This could backfire. It will remind Tory voters that Brexit means our losers can be pint-sized, not the 568ml-sized losers that the EU wanted to impose on us. https://t.co/phBVNThxwf — Patrick Kidd (@patrick_kidd) April 24, 2024

“Pint sized loser” Rayner on Sunak Even Dowden laughs at that. #PMQS — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) April 24, 2024

Hands up who wants Angela Rayner to take #PMQs every week? She’s probably the only really relatable person in the house Speaks like us not in Etonian jibberish Oh yeah, she tells Oliver Dowden he backed a pint sized loser #GeneralElectionNow pic.twitter.com/bI0TiETimU — kerry ✊Save Our NHS (@hewitson10) April 24, 2024

Source @AlexofBrown