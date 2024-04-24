Politics Angela Rayner PMQs Rishi Sunak

Angela Rayner came up with a new name for Rishi Sunak at PMQs and it’s childish but very funny

John Plunkett. Updated April 24th, 2024

To Prime Minister’s Questions now where deputies Oliver Dowden and Angela Rayner were sitting – or should that be standing – in for Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer.

And naturally lots of attention focussed on Rayner and the on-going council house row, but we mention it not because of any of that but because the Labour deputy came up with a new nickname for the beleaguered PM.

And it was childish but very funny.

And while we’re not ones for name-calling, in this case we’ll make an exception.

Source @AlexofBrown