Angela Rayner came up with a new name for Rishi Sunak at PMQs and it’s childish but very funny
To Prime Minister’s Questions now where deputies Oliver Dowden and Angela Rayner were sitting – or should that be standing – in for Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer.
And naturally lots of attention focussed on Rayner and the on-going council house row, but we mention it not because of any of that but because the Labour deputy came up with a new nickname for the beleaguered PM.
And it was childish but very funny.
Scenes in the Commons, where Angela Rayner has just called Rishi Sunak a "pint-size loser" #pmqs pic.twitter.com/2ujVX2RvFZ
— Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) April 24, 2024
And while we’re not ones for name-calling, in this case we’ll make an exception.
Angela Rayner calling Rishi Sunak a "pint sized loser" at #PMQs oh dear that might catch on
— dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) April 24, 2024
Are personal attacks like this allowed?
— Ginderella (@RedSoledGooner) April 24, 2024
Sunak calls Starmer a "terrorist sympathiser", don't think anything is deemed too much at PMQs!
— Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) April 24, 2024
Angela Rayner scores a last-minute winner by accusing the Tories of "ditching their biggest election winner for a pint-sized loser".
Amazing scenes. https://t.co/BOmuEoJQ64
— Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) April 24, 2024
This could backfire. It will remind Tory voters that Brexit means our losers can be pint-sized, not the 568ml-sized losers that the EU wanted to impose on us. https://t.co/phBVNThxwf
— Patrick Kidd (@patrick_kidd) April 24, 2024
Gwan Angela. Love that. Ms Rayner on fire.#PMQs #PoliticsLive #PintSizedLoser
pic.twitter.com/TH7TcTvsm0
— Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) April 24, 2024
“Pint sized loser”
Rayner on Sunak
Even Dowden laughs at that.
— MimiJ (@MimiJ9) April 24, 2024
Hands up who wants Angela Rayner to take #PMQs every week?
She’s probably the only really relatable person in the house
Speaks like us not in Etonian jibberish
Oh yeah, she tells Oliver Dowden he backed a pint sized loser #GeneralElectionNow pic.twitter.com/bI0TiETimU
— kerry ✊Save Our NHS (@hewitson10) April 24, 2024
Source @AlexofBrown