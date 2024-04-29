‘What, due to experience, do you know not to f*ck with?’ 17 total no-go areas

Life life lessons

We have a pretty extensive list of no-go areas, beginning with ‘leaving the house’ and ‘talking to other people’, that sort of thing.

We’re aware that’s not always possible of course, and just occasionally some good can come from a social interaction.

But there are lots of other things you really shoudn’t mess with, which we mention after

teenbabeSunny asked this over on Reddit.

‘What, due to experience, do you know not to f*ck with?’

And these 17 tips are surely worth listening to.

1.

‘The tides at the beach. If the sign says don’t swim – don’t fucking swim.’

ihrtbeer

2.

‘Never trust the lying bastard, who tells you “Just drive on in. You won’t get stuck.”

Paramedic229635

3.

‘I didn’t happen to me but a few people I know, and I just happen to be there when it happened. Never piss off the quiet and very patient person, they always go super saiyan psycho when they’ve had enough.’

YujiroDemonBackHanma

4.

‘Electricity.’

Feeling-Ad-2490

5.

‘Intuitive cues that border on premonition. If your brain is screaming at you that something is wrong, it’s best to listen to that wrinkly grey walnut.’

Flying_Dutchman92

6.

‘Other people’s dogs.

‘Total dog person, but always ask before you approach a dog you don’t know.’

SprinklesMore8471

7.

‘Anything to do with any organized crime, loan sharks, etc. Art imitates life. Just don’t get involved. Find a different way.’

TheSaultSainte

8.

‘Doing business with family/ friends.’

Acebobcat34

9.

‘Anyone who is so readily to talk crap about someone behind their back. They’ll do the same to you.’

_trashteriyucky