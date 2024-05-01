People have been sharing their favourite ‘Fiat 500 moments’ and this one is in a league all of its own

Videos wtf

Over on Twitter – don’t try to make us call it anything else – people have been sharing the ‘Fiat 500 moments’ live rent free in their head after @missfeven asked this.

What Fiat 500 moment or chaos lives in your head rent free? — feven – ፈቨን (@missfeven) April 29, 2024

Full disclosure – we didn’t know (until know) that ‘Fiat 500’ means ‘a little bit basic’ – and now we’ll never forget it.

Just like we won’t forget some of these clips in a hurry.

Does Dermot O’Leary being dragged on live TV for not knowing Home Bargains and B&M count?pic.twitter.com/5wQoTLpqLn https://t.co/EKw2z2eZLR — Nick Walker (@nickw84) April 30, 2024

The most outrageous thing on UK TV https://t.co/qmZz4BlFa8 pic.twitter.com/d5woSftrqo — Call me Rose (@SlayyyRose) April 29, 2024

But there could be only one winner, this exchange which is surely in a league all of its own.

The very definition of Fiat 500?

What did she think siblings were?????????? — cowboy lee (@JustifyMyLee) April 30, 2024

Now she thinks he’s thick cause he was too polite to correct — Ross Craig (@rcraig1402) April 30, 2024

Source @RobynMunroPR