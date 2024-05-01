People have been sharing their favourite ‘Fiat 500 moments’ and this one is in a league all of its own
Over on Twitter – don’t try to make us call it anything else – people have been sharing the ‘Fiat 500 moments’ live rent free in their head after @missfeven asked this.
What Fiat 500 moment or chaos lives in your head rent free?
— feven – ፈቨን (@missfeven) April 29, 2024
Full disclosure – we didn’t know (until know) that ‘Fiat 500’ means ‘a little bit basic’ – and now we’ll never forget it.
Just like we won’t forget some of these clips in a hurry.
pic.twitter.com/2wIGqmf0cP https://t.co/4V8vPg1s5i
— Dan (@bydanram) April 30, 2024
https://t.co/FMoXGJ7SZH pic.twitter.com/SkCeuEegXG
— MD (@mdoogan97) April 30, 2024
Does Dermot O’Leary being dragged on live TV for not knowing Home Bargains and B&M count?pic.twitter.com/5wQoTLpqLn https://t.co/EKw2z2eZLR
— Nick Walker (@nickw84) April 30, 2024
nothing will EVER beat this https://t.co/ap0P6ofR96 pic.twitter.com/5bsMrOvXH7
— stan⛷️ (@stxn_h) April 29, 2024
The most outrageous thing on UK TV https://t.co/qmZz4BlFa8 pic.twitter.com/d5woSftrqo
— Call me Rose (@SlayyyRose) April 29, 2024
But there could be only one winner, this exchange which is surely in a league all of its own.
https://t.co/drlNR1w7MF pic.twitter.com/mRMYBxzgKi
— Robyn (@RobynMunroPR) April 30, 2024
The very definition of Fiat 500?
What did she think siblings were??????????
— cowboy lee (@JustifyMyLee) April 30, 2024
Now she thinks he’s thick cause he was too polite to correct
— Ross Craig (@rcraig1402) April 30, 2024
