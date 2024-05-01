Videos wtf

People have been sharing their favourite ‘Fiat 500 moments’ and this one is in a league all of its own

John Plunkett. Updated May 1st, 2024

Over on Twitter – don’t try to make us call it anything else – people have been sharing the ‘Fiat 500 moments’ live rent free in their head after @missfeven asked this.

Full disclosure – we didn’t know (until know) that ‘Fiat 500’ means ‘a little bit basic’ – and now we’ll never forget it.

Just like we won’t forget some of these clips in a hurry.

But there could be only one winner, this exchange which is surely in a league all of its own.

The very definition of Fiat 500?

Source @RobynMunroPR