Simply 18 text exchanges with the most gloriously unexpected plot twists

John Plunkett. Updated May 2nd, 2024

If only all text exchanges were as memorable as this.

Well, maybe not all of them – that would get pretty nerve-wracking after a while, given the always funny and occasionally outrageous unexpected plot twists of these eye-opening text exchanges collated for your viewing pleasure.

1. ‘If anyone needs a little levity today, here’s an actual text exchange between me and my wife just now’

2. ‘Wrong person mum’

3. 🙁

4. ‘I have a boyfriend’

5. ‘Surprise surprise’

6. ‘I thought my GrubHub driver died for a second’

7. ‘Eternal love’

8. ‘Honest birthday exchange’

9. ‘Do you have what?’

