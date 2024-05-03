23 favourite things people are saying about the Tories’ unfolding local election nightmare

Politics elections funny

Only a few of the local election results are in, but the writing is on the wall for the Tories. Or, rather, it’s on Sir John Curtice‘s iPad.

Sir John Curtice: "The message to the Tories… you're still in a very deep electoral hole."#LocalElections #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/Y0XdVrcPzo — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) May 3, 2024

A delighted Twitter/X made the most of the free comedy material.

1.

I think the 26% swing to Labour in Blackpool South is a clear sign that my plan is working. #LocalElections2024 — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) May 3, 2024

2.

Voting is like taking the bus: it doesn’t always take you exactly where you want to go. Come to think of it, it never does. At least buses sometimes take you exactly where you want to go. In conclusion, buses > voting — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) May 2, 2024

3.

I’ve voted. Where I am, it was only for a Police Commissioner, but that’s still a big deal since I live in Gotham City. — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) May 2, 2024

4.

Thanks everyone, Rishi Sunak is crying and refusing to get changed out of his pyjamas. I hope you're happy with yourselves. #LocalElections — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 3, 2024

5.

With a 16% swing, spot the difference… pic.twitter.com/X4Ie1uQmDC — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) May 3, 2024

6.

Woman at the polling station looked at my driving licence and asked if I had anything else that looks a bit more like me. You’re not serving me vodka at 8am Janine hand me the ballot paper and get on with your day. — Pete of the North (@PeteOfTheNorth) May 2, 2024

7.

"A disappointing result? Not at all," claimed Sauron, speaking from the smoking ruins of Mordor, "in fact it sends a clear message that we must continue to focus on our priorities for the people of Middle Earth and deliver on our goals of evil, depravity, and stopping the boats." — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) May 3, 2024

8.

I'm having a shot every time Laura Kuenssberg criticises the Tories, I am still totally sober #LocalElections2024 — Natalie (@N7J6M) May 3, 2024

9.

I’ve just been to vote for the Police and Crime Commissioner. Nicked the pencil. pic.twitter.com/amOOPPKG3F — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) May 2, 2024

10.

No matter where you are in your life or what else may be going on, a full-scale Tory meltdown will never not be a great way to start a Friday — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) May 3, 2024

11.

If you’d offered that to Rishi Sunak at the start of the night he’d have bit your hands off. pic.twitter.com/akm0HJ0q8n — Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) May 2, 2024

12.