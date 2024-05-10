13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week
You like comebacks? You’ve got ’em, as we round up 13 of the funniest and most entertaining takedowns that went viral this week.
1. ‘Business class’
@Ryanair I’ll come with my own legroom next time. pic.twitter.com/aSBIZb9uJY
— The Last King (@LordMakenzi) May 7, 2024
come with your own plane next time https://t.co/Be68vyNIIa
— Ryanair (@Ryanair) May 8, 2024
2. ‘Occasionally this hellsite is a truly wonderful place…’
3. ‘That’s some seriously old beer!’
4. ‘Best response, hands down’
“Would you be happy with James Blunt up on stage with people touching his willy all over the place?”
Did Madonna’s latest stage antics go too far? And James, would you be up for recreating it?@JamesBlunt | @piersmorgan | @AndrewGold_ok | @jamesbarrcomedy pic.twitter.com/fOMLxhQwYC
— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) May 7, 2024
Think the lyrics are actually:
“Blunt on your face. Big disgrace.
Touching his willy all over the place.” https://t.co/P1qH6UrZul
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 8, 2024
5. ‘Tag an idiot’
6. ‘If no one recognizes you unless there’s a separate pic of your parents next to you, you’re only famous because of your parents.’
7. ‘No one delegates like Elon’