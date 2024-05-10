Twitter takedowns

13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

John Plunkett. Updated May 10th, 2024

You like comebacks? You’ve got ’em, as we round up 13 of the funniest and most entertaining takedowns that went viral this week.

1. ‘Business class’

(via)

2. ‘Occasionally this hellsite is a truly wonderful place…’

(via)

3. ‘That’s some seriously old beer!’

(via)

4. ‘Best response, hands down’

(via)

5. ‘Tag an idiot’

(via)

6. ‘If no one recognizes you unless there’s a separate pic of your parents next to you, you’re only famous because of your parents.’

(via)

7. ‘No one delegates like Elon’

(via)

Article Pages: 1 2