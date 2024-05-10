News donald trump

A journalist found the unexpected silver lining in the Stormy Daniels-Donald Trump spanking discourse

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 10th, 2024

If you’ve been following Donald Trump‘s fraud case, currently playing out in a New York courtroom, you’ve probably heard more details about his alleged sex life than you wanted to – and by that we mean any details at all.

As well as a mental image of Trump in black silk pyjamas (presumably with a red tie), we’re now cursed with the undeletable knowledge that Stormy Daniels, the adult film star whose hush money payment is at the centre of the case, claims to have spanked his bottom with a rolled up magazine.

The idea of the former and possibly future ‘Leader of the Free World’ being some kind of a willing participant in Carry On Up the Ballot Box obviously resulted in some mockery. A lot of mockery, in fact.

The Wall Street Journal‘s Molly Ball pointed out the silver lining to the enormous tacky cloud.

Twitter/X approved this message.

To make up for inflicting Trump sex stories on you, here’s some very funny mind bleach courtesy of the wonderful and very much missed Victoria Wood.

