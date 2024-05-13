Entertainment eurovision tv

Hands up if you think this Eurovision sign language interpreter was the real winner

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 13th, 2024

You may remember British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter Clare EdwardsPurple_Terp – from the King‘s Coronation Concert, when she upstaged Lionel Richie with her very expressive signing.

Here’s a reminder.

For some watching Eurovision on Saturday, she stole the show again, and this is how.

We don’t know much about BSL, but we know when somebody really enjoys their job and is excellent at it – and so did these people.

Eurovision was the gift that keeps on giving. Here’s Clare’s colleague Abigail Gorman doing some pretty impressive interpretive rocking out, too.

