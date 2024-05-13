Hands up if you think this Eurovision sign language interpreter was the real winner

Entertainment eurovision tv

You may remember British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter Clare Edwards – Purple_Terp – from the King‘s Coronation Concert, when she upstaged Lionel Richie with her very expressive signing.

Here’s a reminder.

The sign language interpreter is stealing the show! #CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/lovyMI5YPK — Miguel Noite (@miguelnoite) May 7, 2023

For some watching Eurovision on Saturday, she stole the show again, and this is how.

We don’t know much about BSL, but we know when somebody really enjoys their job and is excellent at it – and so did these people.

Me dancing at weddings after hitting the booze way too hard. https://t.co/5QwIC4FOVF — STAR MAN (@Funk_Pumps) May 12, 2024

Signing at that speed must be a real challenge. — Robin Taylor (At home ) (@Raxor1Robin) May 12, 2024

This is mostly all I watched of Eurovision. But I watched it several times. https://t.co/MKdIFp3urU — G Salinger @salinger.bsky.social (@SalingerGita) May 12, 2024

I think they all did a cracking job but by far my favourite for the evening! One of the other interpreters was definitely giving me 1980s/90s rave vibes as well. Awesome! — Hob Nob Harry ️‍️‍⚧️ (@HobNob_Harry42) May 12, 2024

This is amazing and should be used to celebrate #DeafAwarenessWeek https://t.co/V0m6ehnKOd — Frnki (@frankkilopezzz) May 12, 2024

Massive “away end energy” from the sign language service for the Eurovision tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jn6q55YzCo — Jason FM (@Mr8ace) May 11, 2024

How much fun are they having? Awesome! https://t.co/CdpUqRV7zv — Michaela Pickard (@michaela_penny) May 12, 2024

Eurovision was the gift that keeps on giving. Here’s Clare’s colleague Abigail Gorman doing some pretty impressive interpretive rocking out, too.

