Hands up if you think this Eurovision sign language interpreter was the real winner
You may remember British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter Clare Edwards – Purple_Terp – from the King‘s Coronation Concert, when she upstaged Lionel Richie with her very expressive signing.
Here’s a reminder.
The sign language interpreter is stealing the show! #CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/lovyMI5YPK
— Miguel Noite (@miguelnoite) May 7, 2023
For some watching Eurovision on Saturday, she stole the show again, and this is how.
The real winner should be the sign language interpreter!! #Eurovision2024 #ESC pic.twitter.com/zwyRHqOjYS
— Ju (@IslandBiJu) May 11, 2024
We don’t know much about BSL, but we know when somebody really enjoys their job and is excellent at it – and so did these people.
1.
British politics: 2019-present. https://t.co/GkfLSLeSDA
— Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) May 12, 2024
2.
Me dancing at weddings after hitting the booze way too hard. https://t.co/5QwIC4FOVF
— STAR MAN (@Funk_Pumps) May 12, 2024
3.
Signing at that speed must be a real challenge.
— Robin Taylor (At home ) (@Raxor1Robin) May 12, 2024
4.
This is mostly all I watched of Eurovision. But I watched it several times. https://t.co/MKdIFp3urU
— G Salinger @salinger.bsky.social (@SalingerGita) May 12, 2024
5.
I think they all did a cracking job but by far my favourite for the evening! One of the other interpreters was definitely giving me 1980s/90s rave vibes as well. Awesome!
— Hob Nob Harry ️️⚧️ (@HobNob_Harry42) May 12, 2024
6.
https://t.co/2SPrR9alwt pic.twitter.com/4RBiM6wDc5
— Toni (@ToniHepburn85) May 12, 2024
7.
@Purple_Terp you are a star!!
— Ju (@IslandBiJu) May 11, 2024
8.
This is amazing and should be used to celebrate #DeafAwarenessWeek https://t.co/V0m6ehnKOd
— Frnki (@frankkilopezzz) May 12, 2024
9.
Massive “away end energy” from the sign language service for the Eurovision tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jn6q55YzCo
— Jason FM (@Mr8ace) May 11, 2024
10.
I'm a fan https://t.co/Alz8MaHz34
— WinnieTheShit (@TheRealLindaK) May 12, 2024
11.
How much fun are they having? Awesome! https://t.co/CdpUqRV7zv
— Michaela Pickard (@michaela_penny) May 12, 2024
Eurovision was the gift that keeps on giving. Here’s Clare’s colleague Abigail Gorman doing some pretty impressive interpretive rocking out, too.
If you thought you couldn’t love #BambieThug,m more, try it with with an amazing sign language accompaniment. #DoomsdayBlue#Eurovision2024 | #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/tHhH1BDbJi
— (@thom__james) May 11, 2024
