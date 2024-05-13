Judi Love had the best response to her hilarious side-eye at Lorraine Kelly’s Bafta award going wildly viral

Celebrity baftas Lorraine Kelly

There were lots of moments to enjoy at this year’s Baftas and no shortage of unexpected wins.

But surely there was no greater unexpected pleasure than comedian (and Taskmaster all-time great) Judi Love’s fabulous reaction to Lorraine Kelly being presented with the Bafta special award at this year’s ceremony on Sunday night.

It prompted no short of very funny and totally on-point responses.

so rudeee lol — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) May 12, 2024

Lorraine actually accepted it?? Was it Lorraine Kelly the actress or Lorraine Kelly playing the part of Lorraine Kelly ? — Liam M (@mcd_liam3) May 12, 2024

And – separate but related – this.

And also this.

She needs to do that thing like at the end of mean girls with the crown where she snaps off chunks and throws them to Christine, Ranvir etc. https://t.co/mblfnKJGSy — (@SianThymes) May 12, 2024

But surely the best came from the legend herself. No, not Lorraine Kelly (well, not much) but Judi Love, when she went on Twitter to post this.

After last night incident and now this morning becoming international news! I’d like to make an official statement, please watch till the end!! @lorraine @reallorraine #BAFTA #JudiLove pic.twitter.com/p8FTqHyQlf — Judi Love (Blue Tick) (@1Judilove) May 13, 2024

But that original side-eye will live forever. Forever, we tell you!

Your side eye needs it’s own postcode lol ! So funny — Donna Rushton (@DonnaRushton6) May 13, 2024

Source @1Judilove