Celebrity baftas Lorraine Kelly

Judi Love had the best response to her hilarious side-eye at Lorraine Kelly’s Bafta award going wildly viral

John Plunkett. Updated May 13th, 2024

There were lots of moments to enjoy at this year’s Baftas and no shortage of unexpected wins.

But surely there was no greater unexpected pleasure than comedian (and Taskmaster all-time great) Judi Love’s fabulous reaction to Lorraine Kelly being presented with the Bafta special award at this year’s ceremony on Sunday night.

It prompted no short of very funny and totally on-point responses.

And – separate but related – this.

And also this.

But surely the best came from the legend herself. No, not Lorraine Kelly (well, not much) but Judi Love, when she went on Twitter to post this.

But that original side-eye will live forever. Forever, we tell you!

Source @1Judilove