Entertainment comedy

‘Trying a Simple Recipe’ serves up the most relatable comedy sketch you’ll see today

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 13th, 2024

Comedians Stevie Martin and Lola-Rose Maxwell know their way around a funny sketch.

You probably spotted them plotting the pitfalls of trying to book an Airbnb, which went viral last year.

Anyone who has ever bought something online – so, everybody – will relate hard to this.

They’ve now turned their attention to the glut of cookery demonstrations on social media, and how someone might easily come unstuck trying to follow them.

The mini masterpiece got a well-deserved virtual thumbs up from Twitter/X. These comments say it all.

Chris Hewitt summed it up perfectly.

Stevie shares their sketches on YouTube and Instagram, as well as Twitter/X, for those who prefer those platforms.

You can also see Stevie at the Edinburgh Fringe with her show, Clout.

