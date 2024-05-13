‘Trying a Simple Recipe’ serves up the most relatable comedy sketch you’ll see today

Entertainment comedy

Comedians Stevie Martin and Lola-Rose Maxwell know their way around a funny sketch.

You probably spotted them plotting the pitfalls of trying to book an Airbnb, which went viral last year.

booking an airbnb pic.twitter.com/QCCjOWF0XI — Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) November 1, 2023

Anyone who has ever bought something online – so, everybody – will relate hard to this.

trying to buy anything online pic.twitter.com/JBNXYyAmqv — Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) May 4, 2021

They’ve now turned their attention to the glut of cookery demonstrations on social media, and how someone might easily come unstuck trying to follow them.

trying a simple recipe pic.twitter.com/CoxZJEtd03 — Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) May 10, 2024

The mini masterpiece got a well-deserved virtual thumbs up from Twitter/X. These comments say it all.

absolutely no notes whatsoever. perfection. https://t.co/6fTEs6S2FS — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) May 10, 2024

Just a very good comedy sketch https://t.co/RUoN95SADh — Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm) May 10, 2024

this is perfect https://t.co/Ay0Gc3C51a — Natasha Hodgson (@NatashaHodgson) May 10, 2024

Maybe the best one yet https://t.co/ATaJl0XdWg — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) May 11, 2024

I strongly identify with this. https://t.co/l3HnF8oBBq — Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) May 10, 2024

As brilliantly funny as this is, there's a serious message in here: dried coriander really is pointless shit https://t.co/qXiXXzO6Ux — Pete Brooksbank (@petebrooksbank) May 10, 2024

Heh heh. I hate trying to follow recipes from video. This is me https://t.co/1IEjbywTWF — Miss Molly (@missy_molly_mol) May 10, 2024

Laughed till I cried at the contents of your (everyone's) cupboard. pic.twitter.com/omXGtO05UM — Chas Thursfield (@chas_thursfield) May 10, 2024

I'm a chef for a living ( a pretty good one at that) and I still feel this way! — martyn shearer (@martynshearer) May 10, 2024

Masterclass, pure masterclass in writing https://t.co/R9ZchHLxPd — Stu Richards (@StuJRichards) May 10, 2024

Chris Hewitt summed it up perfectly.

This might be my favourite of theirs. Howling with laughter at times. And very relatable for anyone who’s watched TikTok/Instagram cooks and wanted to drop a piano on them. https://t.co/acHRRmTkrt — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) May 10, 2024

Stevie shares their sketches on YouTube and Instagram, as well as Twitter/X, for those who prefer those platforms.

You can also see Stevie at the Edinburgh Fringe with her show, Clout.

