This driver took a Tesla owner’s ‘honk it’s my birthday!’ instruction very seriously indeed and the payoff is simply fabulous
Here’s a salutary lesson for anyone thinking of putting an instruction on the back of their car. Specifically, an instruction for people to honk because, for example, it’s your birthday.
Because the person behind you might take your instruction very seriously indeed.
He's just honking…
Be careful what you wish for.
He asked for honk and now it is wrong???
Classic outcome.. you ask people not to do something and they'd ensure they do that anyway
LMAO he asked for it! pic.twitter.com/b6Qpanh3rv
Final word (of reason) to this person.
He asked for a honk not 17 honks
Spoilsport.
