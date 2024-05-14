Videos pranks

This driver took a Tesla owner’s ‘honk it’s my birthday!’ instruction very seriously indeed and the payoff is simply fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated May 14th, 2024

Here’s a salutary lesson for anyone thinking of putting an instruction on the back of their car. Specifically, an instruction for people to honk because, for example, it’s your birthday.

Because the person behind you might take your instruction very seriously indeed.

Be careful what you wish for.

This is our dream.

Final word (of reason) to this person.

Spoilsport.

Source @weirddalle